Harry and Meghan moved Archie and Lilibet to a new school over security fears, then two weeks later two men were seen peering into the grounds

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken a firm stand against a group of photographers after a concerning encounter at their children’s school in the U.K. The couple recently moved Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to this new school following security and logistical concerns, but the transition has already been met with an unsettling situation.

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As reported by AOL, just two weeks into their new routine, private security and school staff observed two men walking around the perimeter of the campus, stopping at various points to peer directly into the grounds. The two men, who were carrying backpacks, were spotted individually before meeting up and eventually returning to a rental van.

Authorities later identified these individuals as international photographers reportedly working for a European press agency. Given that this school serves both the royal children and families connected to a nearby U.S. military installation at an RAF base, the security implications here are significant.

This happened days after a more serious event

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement regarding the event, calling the behavior an extraordinarily reckless intrusion. The statement noted, “The decision by photographers to conduct themselves in this way around a school is extraordinarily reckless. There is a world of difference between legitimate media activity and photographers walking the perimeter of a school, stopping to look into the grounds and monitoring children as they go about their day.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have criticised "extraordinarily reckless" paparazzi they say were staking out their children's school.



A spokesman for Harry and Meghan called it an "unacceptable intrusion".@laurabundock | https://t.co/rjBxovbhhA pic.twitter.com/7NLEKX8qnh — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 30, 2026

This has happened recently after a separate, more serious security matter involving three suspicious vehicles near RAF Fairford. During that event, police reportedly arrested five men in the Whelford area. The Metropolitan Police confirmed those suspects were initially detained on suspicion of offenses under the Explosives Act before facing further arrest on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act under the Terrorism Act.

The Sussexes’ spokesperson did not mince words about the lack of professionalism displayed by those involved. The statement continued, “It is concerning enough that certain European paparazzi appear unwilling to respect the privacy of children at school. But to behave in this manner in these particular circumstances, and so soon after the incident at RAF Fairford, demonstrates an extraordinary lack of judgment.”

The spokesperson concluded, “Whatever photographs they may have been seeking, this was not only an unacceptable intrusion into the privacy of all children; it was an irresponsible and ill-considered way to conduct themselves in the vicinity of a school.”

This entire ordeal is unfolding as Harry and Meghan attempt to settle into a new chapter in Britain after spending six years in California. The couple announced in August that they would be returning to the U.K. for an extended stay starting later that month.

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