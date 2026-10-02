A long-held family secret came to light after an Ancestry test revealed that a TikTok user named Brielle had an aunt she never knew existed. Brielle shared the story in a get-ready-with-me video, as reported by The Daily Dot. The mystery actually started with her grandfather while he was on his deathbed, years before anyone in the family took an Ancestry test.

Recommended Videos

When the family asked him on his deathbed whether he had been hiding anything, Brielle says he told them there was nothing on his end but that he could not speak for their mother. At the time, the family did not push for more details, and the comment essentially faded away. Brielle was only about five years old when her grandmother passed away, and the cryptic remark was not revisited for a long time.

Things shifted years later when one of Brielle’s aunts decided to take an Ancestry test. Initially, the results were pretty standard and matched up with what the family already knew about their relatives. However, everything changed when the aunt called Brielle’s mother to say Ancestry had flagged a match for someone who could be their sister.

Everyone thought grandpa had cheated, but it was grandma who had the secret

The family members immediately assumed their grandfather might have had an affair and secretly fathered another child. It turns out they were wrong about who kept the secret. “Little do we know that this was actually my grandma’s child,” Brielle explains. As they pieced the timeline together, they realized the child had been born before their grandmother’s marriage.

The reality was that Brielle’s grandmother had been pregnant during high school. She chose to give birth and place the child for adoption without ever mentioning it to the rest of the family. Brielle notes that the woman who was adopted did not learn she was adopted until she was 45 years old, and said she still does not know how the secret held for so long. Her account of the family history has not been independently verified. Elsewhere in viral news, an Iowa teacher was fired after she allegedly offered students extra credit for donating to her Ecuador trip.

Commenters responded with a mix of shock and their own stories. One wrote, “the way this happened to my family twice,” while another pointed out that situations like this were “a lot more common than you think.” Many viewers stayed invested in Brielle’s story, while others shared similar discoveries of their own.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy