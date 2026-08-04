Man jailed after keeping mother’s body in freezer for nearly three years while collecting her benefits

A routine welfare check uncovered a secret that had been hidden for nearly three years. What police found inside a family home in Wales shocked even seasoned investigators. According to the Guardian, the discovery led to a prison sentence and revealed a long-running fraud that continued after an elderly woman’s death.

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Christopher Phillips, 60, was sentenced after admitting he kept the body of his mother, Sylvia Phillips, inside a chest freezer at the home they shared in the seaside town of Porthcawl, South Wales. During that time, authorities said he continued receiving her pensions, benefits and other payments that should have ended after her death.

The case, heard at Merthyr Crown Court, showed a heartbreaking family bond mixed with financial deception. Prosecutors said Phillips concealed his mother’s death, misled authorities and unlawfully collected more than £78,000 before the truth finally emerged.

Police uncovered the truth after Christopher Phillips’ story didn’t add up

Sylvia Phillips was 89 when she died in March 2023. Christopher Phillips had been living with her for nearly 50 years and became her full-time carer in the months before her death. The court heard he bought a chest freezer just two days later and placed her body inside it in the living room.

Christopher Phillips kept the body of his mother Sylvia Phillips in the chest freezer in the living room of their house for three years.



He falsely claimed more than £70,000 in benefits and other funds after she had died.



He's now been sentenced to two years and four months’ in… pic.twitter.com/umgLXMRXqG — Hits Radio News (@HitsRadioNewsUK) August 3, 2026

Unfortunately, cases involving delayed answers for grieving families have surfaced elsewhere in recent weeks. In another, investigators in Greece continued working to piece together the final days of a British woman who was later found dead inside a suitcase.

The report said he regularly placed flowers on top of the freezer. He also continued speaking to his mother about Coronation Street and horse racing. When police later arrived for a welfare check, he claimed she was visiting relatives in London.

Officers became suspicious after noticing flowers on the freezer and eventually discovered her body beneath a leopard-print throw. Nearby were roses and a birthday card that read, “To Mum, from Christopher and Tina,” referring to the family dog.

Phillips also continued accessing his mother’s bank account. He withdrew money from her savings and received £78,190.92 through her state pension, pension credit, attendance allowance, winter fuel payments, cost of living payments and housing benefit. Those payments would have stopped if her death had been reported.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke sentenced Phillips to two years and four months in prison. She said he had “misled medical professionals” and continued collecting prescriptions while falsely claiming his mother did not want appointments or medical tests. The judge also noted he continued accessing her pension and benefit payments.

Defense lawyer Ruth Smith said Phillips had been “exceptionally close” to his mother. She told the court he admitted, “I didn’t want to let her go.” Smith also explained that he continued talking to his mother as if she were still alive and described him as vulnerable following her death.

Doctors raised concerns after losing contact with Sylvia Phillips, prompting police to carry out a welfare check in February this year. Phillips later pleaded guilty to preventing a decent and lawful burial and two counts of fraud.

The case also reflects the difficult reality many families face when answers come only after months or even years of uncertainty. In another recent investigation, a hiker’s discovery in a New Mexico forest led authorities to identify the remains of a missing Los Alamos National Laboratory worker nearly a year after she disappeared.

Senior investigating officer DCI Claire Lamerton described it as “an extremely sad case.” She said Phillips concealed his mother’s death for years while financially benefiting, and she hoped Sylvia’s loved ones could now find peace after finally laying her to rest.

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