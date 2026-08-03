Texas delivery driver cursed out a homeowner over a cluttered deck. Then he returned to her door with a knife in hand: ‘I got your address’

A Texas delivery driver identified in posts online as a Walmart Spark driver allegedly returned to a customer’s home carrying a knife after complaining that the deck had not been cleared for the delivery.

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Security camera footage showed the driver dropping off groceries onto a deck that already had other items on it. As he finished the delivery, he began cursing at the homeowners about the clutter.

The video, shared on X by user @LibOrNormal, showed the driver walking away afterward, but he did not leave for good. He came back to the house two more times, and during the final visit, he was holding a knife.

Driver threatened homeowner after being told the incident was caught on camera

After the driver first walked back to his car, the homeowner spoke to him through the security camera and told him his behavior was “extremely rude” and that he was on video. He cursed at her and told her to “shut up.” She responded, “You’re on video doing that too.” He then continued swearing at her while standing next to his car.

Walmart Spark driver shows up, loses his mind because the deck isn’t cleared for the groceries, then starts threatening the homeowner on camera:



“I got your address… If you snitch on me, I’m coming back.”



Arrested the same day for aggravated assault!



Aaron Youngblood pic.twitter.com/JmVNBOGhI2 — Brandon (@LibOrNormal) August 1, 2026

The driver returned to the house again to drop off more groceries, shouting as he walked up. A short time later, he came back a third time, this time holding a knife. Speaking toward the home’s security camera while holding the knife, he said, “I ain’t [expletive] leaving.” He then walked onto the deck and repeatedly tried to open the front door before knocking several times, apparently trying to get the homeowners to come out.

According to the video, the driver then threatened the homeowners, saying, “Remember I got your address. Remember that. I got your address. I have your address. If you snitch on me, I’m coming back.” He repeated a similar warning: “If you snitch on me, I’m coming back. If you tell on me, I’m coming back.”

His comments appeared to reference the possibility that the homeowners would report him to Walmart. This is not the first time a delivery driver’s confrontation with a customer has been caught on camera and shared online.

The driver then put the knife away, picked up a wooden plank from the ground, and threw it toward the house before walking off. According to the poster, he was arrested the same day and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Reports identify him as Aaron Youngblood.

The video drew a strong reaction after it was posted online, with many commenters expressing shock at the driver’s behavior and questioning why a disagreement over deck space escalated the way it did. Other delivery driver disputes have also gone viral recently, including one One commenter questioned the charge itself, writing, “How is this aggravated assault, exactly?”

Another commenter suggested the driver could have avoided the situation entirely: “He is obviously lazy but also dumb. I would have backed the trunk of my car up to to gate, cutting my walk in half.” Such debates over delivery etiquette are not uncommon, like when footage shows a delivery driver tearing up a pristine front yard during a drop off.

Some commenters sided with the driver’s frustration over the walk to the door. One wrote, “Why such a long walk to the house to the driveway? Granted I know how a wide angle camera makes things look further away, but still. She probably did this to avoid the multiple trips herself.”

Another commenter who said they also work as a delivery driver wrote, “If you have time to monitor your deck from someplace else, you also have time clean the deck. I’ve had this happen to me as a delivery driver and it shows a complete lack of respect for the delivery drivers time.” One commenter pushed back on the homeowner’s reaction in the video, writing, “‘um that was extremely rude’ so is ordering groceries and not clearing a pathway to drop them off.”

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