‘Maybe you should ask first’: Maryland delivery driver shares video of confronting a woman who allegedly photographed his vehicle while he waited in a tow

A delivery driver in Maryland recorded a tense moment after a stranger started taking photos of his vehicle while he waited for roadside help. The driver, who posted the video on TikTok under the handle @Lork3yy, found himself having to explain why he was parked in a residential neighborhood while dealing with a car breakdown.

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According to the driver, he was simply waiting for assistance when a woman walked by and began photographing his license plate. In the video, he can be heard asking her several times why she was doing this and why she felt the need to get involved in his situation. “Because I’m sitting? I’m sitting because I’m broke down,” he says in the clip, before adding, “Maybe you should ask first instead of just doing stuff.”

As the exchange continued, the driver pointed to the packages inside his vehicle to show that he had been working when his car broke down. He kept asking the woman why she thought it was necessary to photograph his license plate when he had not done anything wrong.

Driver says he pointed to packages in his car to explain the situation

“Y’all always taking pictures. Ask first. What are you taking pictures of the tag for? I’m sitting here not doing nothing,” he said in the video. He also wrote in his post that the woman threatened to call the police because he had stepped out of his car to deal with the breakdown. Delivery encounters caught on camera have become a recurring theme online, including one case where an Amazon driver was filmed taking a customer’s cat.

The video drew a wide range of reactions in the comments section. One viewer wrote, “This is getting out of hand 🤦🏾‍♀️,” while another added, “I really hate this for us… it’s so exhausting.” A different commenter questioned the legality of the situation altogether, writing, “wait, is it illegal to park and sit in your car in residential areas? i’m genuinely asking😭”

@lork3yy I’m broke down chilling, and she decided to just walk by and take a picture because I couldn’t move and was sitting, then say she gon call the police because I got out 🤦🏾‍♂️ #fyp #4u #karens ♬ Erase yourself – uniquequotesl

Some viewers shared their own experiences with parked strangers to offer a different perspective. One person wrote, “Someone was parked in front of my place a couple weeks ago. After about 45 minutes (with no phone in hand) I went out to see if they needed help or a bottle of water or anything. Turns out they were just early to meet someone. It’s ok to treat people like humans.”

Other commenters spoke about the precautions they take while working similar jobs. One viewer wrote, “As a black woman that’s a spark driver. I feel for you. I can only imagine how often you deal with this. That’s why I invested in stickers for my car and a vest. They do the most. I hope you’re okay.” Another person voiced support for the driver directly, writing, “I’m proud of you stranger. Good job for taking up for yourself. 🤝🏽”

Some viewers focused on the legal side of the encounter, noting that taking photos in public is generally permitted. One commenter wrote, “she can take pictures in public…same way u can too …bc no expectations of privacy in public,” pointing out that public spaces do not carry an expectation of privacy for either party. Not all viral delivery footage involves conflict, as seen in a case where a customer tracked her Uber Eats driver’s location before an unusual exchange.

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