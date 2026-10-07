A Wisconsin father of 4 had been running for 6 years before his first half marathon, then collapsed about 600 feet from the finish line

John Meise, a 36-year-old father of four, passed away after collapsing just 600 feet from the finish line of his first half marathon. The incident occurred during the Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon, leaving his family and the local community in mourning.

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As reported by the NY Post, witnesses saw Meise collapse to the ground shortly before 10:00 AM near the 13-mile mark. A fellow runner observed EMTs providing lifesaving care to Meise at the scene before he was rushed away on a stretcher. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Meise had reportedly been an avid runner for the past six years. Despite his experience with the sport, this specific event marked his first-ever half marathon. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Meise had no known medical history, and his cause of death currently remains undetermined.

He leaves behind his wife and four young children

Meise was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a degree in journalism and worked as a brand and digital marketing manager for QuadMed. He leaves behind his wife, Lauren, and their four young children, Mason, 11, Owen, 8, Lucy, 4, and 1-year-old Isla.

‼️ A father of four was less than 600 FEET from finishing his first half marathon when he suddenly c⁰llapsed.



He never made it across the finish line.



And now four children, the youngest just ONE, are facing life without their dad.



John Meise had been an avid runner for about… pic.twitter.com/JVOJ7MWhjH — Adaugo Aguiyi (@AdaugoAguiyi) October 7, 2026

Family friend Stacy Horneck expressed the deep impact of his passing, stating, “He was literally the best Dad, husband, and best to everyone in his world.” She added, “He loved doing everything with his family. To say they’re heartbroken is an understatement. He was so funny, and intelligent and talented.”

A GoFundMe page organized by his sister-in-law, Kristin Bennett, aims to support the family during this time, and it has already raised over $100,000. In her post, Bennett shared, “His loss has left an enormous hole in the hearts of everyone who knew him, especially the family he loved more than anything.” She also reflected on his character, noting that Meise will be remembered for having “a way of making people feel welcomed, valued, and cared for, and his presence made a difference in the lives of so many.”

The Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon has a long history, and organizers noted that this is the first death in the race’s 44-year history. According to Milwaukee Business Journal, the event saw a record-breaking turnout this year, with approximately 8,000 people registered for the weekend and about 6,000 participants running.

A spokesperson for the race organizers stated, “We are deeply saddened by this loss and are grateful to the medical personnel, first responders, volunteers, and public safety partners who support the safety and well-being of participants throughout race weekend.” The spokesperson also offered their “sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the half marathon participant who passed away following Sunday’s event.”

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