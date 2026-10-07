A safari plane carrying 30 people hit a zebra taking off from the Serengeti, then its landing gear failed and video shows it sliding down a runway

A Sindbard Air flight experienced a significant landing incident at Kilimanjaro International Airport after striking a zebra during its takeoff sequence. The aircraft, which was carrying 30 people in total, departed from the Seronera Airstrip in the Serengeti National Park.

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As reported by LADbible, the flight was originally bound for Zanzibar before mechanical issues forced the crew to divert to the larger airport. All 26 passengers and four crew members were able to disembark safely, as there were no reported injuries following the emergency landing.

The aircraft involved in the incident was a 1990-built Embraer EMB-120ER Brasilia, identified by the registration 5H-HLL. While the collision with the zebra occurred during the initial takeoff at the Seronera Airstrip, the subsequent failure of the landing gear necessitated the diversion.

It’s not clear if the two events were separate mechanical failures

It remains unclear if the initial impact with the animal directly compromised the landing gear mechanism or if the two events were separate mechanical failures. The zebra involved in the collision, however, did not survive the impact.

🇹🇿 A tourist plane RAN OVER A ZEBRA and had to make an EMERGENCY LANDING in TANZANIA.



The crew discovered mid-air that the safari aircraft had damaged gears from hitting the animal during takeoff from Serengeti National Park.



The flight had been headed to Zanzibar but was… pic.twitter.com/MsnqZiRMY1 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 7, 2026

Video footage of the landing has been shared across social media platforms, showing the aircraft sliding down the runway at Kilimanjaro International Airport as plumes of smoke billowed from the fuselage. The aircraft itself sustained what officials have described as substantial damage, which is expected given the nature of the landing and the subsequent slide.

Seronera Airstrip serves as a critical hub for the Serengeti National Park, reportedly managing the flow of approximately 500,000 tourists who visit the reserve annually. Because it handles a high volume of local flights, the airstrip is a vital link for travelers moving through Tanzania.

The incident has prompted a formal investigation by Tanzanian aviation authorities. This inquiry will focus on the specific cause of the landing gear failure and determine if the takeoff collision with the zebra played a functional role in the later complications. According to the Tanzania Times, investigators are looking at every piece of data from the flight to understand the sequence of events.

The landing incident caused a temporary suspension of operations at Kilimanjaro International Airport. This disruption is a common safety procedure when an aircraft is disabled on a runway, as it allows emergency crews to clear the area and ensure no further hazards exist. The airport managed to resume its normal operations on the same day of the incident.

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