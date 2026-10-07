A 13-year-old stopped at a Miami playground on his way to school, and hours later a father visiting with his kids found him trapped inside a slide

A 13-year-old student named Olvin Daniel Cabrera Valladares died following a tragic incident involving a playground slide at Shenandoah Park in Miami. The incident occurred when the teenager rode his scooter to the park instead of attending classes at Citrus Grove K-8 Center.

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As reported by the NY Post, his mother, Estefanía Valladares, described the circumstances surrounding the death of her youngest son. She explained that Olvin was discovered later that day by a man who had brought his own children to the park. According to the mother, the man reported finding her son trapped within the slide equipment.

“He told me he pulled on him, but he was caught on a screw,” Estefanía said. “He pulled again, and my son fell out. His arm was inside of his shirt, and his collar was tight around his neck.” The witness indicated that the boy was hanging in the middle of the tube by his T-shirt collar, which had become snagged on a screw.

He passed away after a week

While the screws on the slide appear flat to the casual observer, the mother maintains that this hardware is what led to the fatal strangulation. After being discovered, the teen was rushed to the hospital and placed on life support. He was declared brain dead one week later.

A 13-year-old boy, Olvin Daniel Cabrera Valladares, has d!ed after a trag!c incident at Shenandoah Park in Miami.



According to his family, Olvin went to the park on September 25 to play when his shirt allegedly became caught inside an enclosed playground slide.



A man who was at… pic.twitter.com/oupTuREejc — Adaugo Aguiyi (@AdaugoAguiyi) October 7, 2026

The city of Miami closed the park for what it termed a non-criminal investigation on the day the incident occurred. A spokesperson for the city stated that the matter remains under active investigation. The city noted that it is working to gather all the facts, though it declined to provide further comment to protect the integrity of the process. The park was also reportedly reopened, and the slide was back in use by the day after the investigation began.

Olvin was a student who enjoyed playing soccer. His family has established a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral expenses, which has already raised over $16,000. As the investigation into the cause of death continues, his mother is urging other parents to remain vigilant when visiting public playgrounds.

“He was my baby, my youngest, just 13 years old. He had his whole life ahead of him,” Estefanía said. “He just wanted to play, and sadly, it was playing that took his life.” Reflecting on the loss, she shared the difficulty of the situation for her family.

“As a mother, it’s very hard to lose a son. I never thought I would lose my son,” she said. Her message to the community is clear as she navigates this situation. “Be careful taking your children to these parks. Look at the tragedy that happened to my son,” Estefanía said.

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