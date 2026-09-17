Whoever recommended this, they clearly hate me’: a Florida woman’s steakhouse night ended with her dog eating the entree

A Florida woman’s night out at Bovine Steakhouse in Winter Park did not go as planned, and she ended up taking her steak home for her dog instead of finishing it herself. As detailed by BroBible, the meal was part of Visit Orlando’s annual Magical Dining program, and it was far from the experience she had hoped for.

Recommended Videos

The diner, who goes by Princess on TikTok, posted a video about the meal. She told her followers she could not remember who recommended the restaurant, but joked that “they clearly hate me.” She walked viewers through the meal course by course, starting with a soup she said did not taste fresh and had an unpleasant texture.

The fish did not fare much better, according to the diner, who said she had never sent a dish back before but did so this time. She described the appetizer filling as old and mushy and called the mashed potatoes strange.

The steak was the breaking point for one TikTok reviewer

The main course was reportedly the low point of the night. The diner zoomed in on a piece of steak that appeared heavily overcooked and called it the worst meal she had eaten in a long time. She said the dessert tasted freezer burnt, and by the end of the night she had decided to take the steak home for her dog rather than finish it herself, a decision that came amid other pet-related stories.

She is not the only diner to raise concerns about the restaurant online. One reviewer said they would not return after a Saturday visit despite praising the server. Another described waiting 45 minutes for a bottle of champagne with appetizers taking an hour to arrive, while a separate complaint mentioned finding a produce sticker in a salad.

The restaurant currently holds a 3.8 out of 5 rating on TripAdvisor across 25 reviews, and many diners have had positive experiences. Some reviewers said the food and service exceeded their expectations, with praise for the prime rib sandwich and the eggs Benedict, though others have described the experience as mediocre and expensive, citing slow service and inconsistent steaks.

According to Visit Orlando, the Magical Dining program is marking its 21st year and features 187 participating restaurants offering three course, prix fixe menus priced at $40 or $60. Proceeds support local nonprofits, including OCA, which serves individuals with autism and developmental differences.

The program runs through September 30 across participating restaurants in the Orlando area.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy