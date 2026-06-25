This woman got a hotel employee to hand over a room key, then she allegedly used it to terrorize a sleeping family for her livestream

Livestream footage in which a person appears to be pulling a prank has seemingly gone viral on Twitter/X. According to the Daily Dot, a woman allegedly asked the hotel employee for a hotel room key. After getting a key, her point-of-view video shows her trying it on multiple doors until she unlocks one. The woman then decides to terrorize those inside, and seemingly walks away laughing.

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The livestream, which appears to be from Instagram, was reposted on X by @LoudOutside. It’s over 4 minutes long and seems to provide context for what happened. When the woman gets the key, she appears astonished and tells her viewers, “I got the key.” It looks like a key card, which she then swipes on multiple doors, until she unlocks one and says, “Why is he letting me in a random person’s room?” After that, she questions the odd smell of that room and then leaves.

The woman then tries the key card on other doors, but when none open, she returns to the room she could unlock. It looks like a mom and her kids were sleeping in that room. However, the kids reportedly started crying when this woman began yelling. She said, “Wake the f*** up, I’m f****** robbin’ y’all. Give me every f****** thing right now.” The livestreamer also added, “I’m running everything. I don’t give a f****.” Then, she can be heard asking the family to put their hands up, which they did.

From getting the card to trying it on different doors and yelling at the family, the footage shows various viewers commenting on her livestream. While some commented with laughing emojis, some seemed unenthusiastic towards her actions. A user wrote, “Girl stop.” Similarly, another one said, “Leave dem folks alone.”

A mother and her children were awakened in their hotel room by a woman who had somehow obtained a room key from a hotel employee.



The woman was reportedly walking through the hotel, attempting to unlock random guest rooms with the key.



The incident occurred at an Extended Stay… pic.twitter.com/Hr0nGD010c — Loud Outside (@LoudOutside) June 24, 2026

The woman can be seen approaching the kids and their mother. She can also be heard asking the children whether they were not scared of what she did. At this point in the livestream, they seemed to be crying, and then the woman decided to leave. She closed the door, and it appears that some men approached her. Per the footage, the livestreamer can be heard telling these men she wasn’t in the room. Later, she can be seen walking away while laughing.

The caption of the video claims, “A mother and her children were awakened in their hotel room by a woman who had somehow obtained a room key from a hotel employee. The woman was reportedly walking through the hotel, attempting to unlock random guest rooms with the key. The incident occurred at an Extended Stay hotel in Buffalo, New York, and has been reported to authorities. An investigation is underway, but as of May 20, 2026, no arrest has been made.”

The user also questioned, “What is wrong with people these days?” However, their claim lacks independent confirmation. The reporting of the hotel room drama is based on footage, and the identities of those involved remain unclear.

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