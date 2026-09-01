A Florida porch bakery is facing backlash after a TikTok news account said it used doorbell footage and a local Facebook group to identify an Amazon driver over a $4 cake pop. The TikTok was posted by @lynewsdaily, and it framed the incident as a misunderstanding that turned into a public accusation.

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The incident reportedly happened at Homemade Haven Porch Bakery in Florida. According to the TikTok, the driver saw a cooler outside the home and a sign that said, “treat yourself to Homemade Haven.” Since many homeowners leave snacks and drinks out for delivery workers, the driver allegedly thought the cake pop was meant to be free.

The TikTok narrator said, “An Amazon driver mistook a $4 cake pop for a free snack and took it from a home porch bakery, but the business publicly shamed him in a way that could have cost him his job.” The video identifies the driver as Wes Stott and says he later came forward to explain that he had misunderstood the setup.

The sign became the center of the argument

According to lynewsdaily’s video, Homemade Haven Porch Bakery had a cooler outside the home with baked goods and signage. The setup appeared to be part of a self-serve porch bakery model, where customers pick items and pay without a staff member standing there. The TikTok says the driver took one cake pop after seeing the sign.



The situation escalated when the bakery allegedly shared doorbell-camera footage in a local Facebook group, turning a small misunderstanding into a public callout. According to the TikTok, the owner’s husband asked group members to identify the driver and tell him to return and pay. The post also claims the man’s wife later sent the bakery $5 for the $4 cake pop and said she feared Amazon might fire her husband, adding that the family has four children and is already struggling financially.

For some viewers, the situation became an example of a small business overplaying its hand online, where a complaint over one small item quickly turns into a larger fight over reviews. The backlash grew after the bakery allegedly continued calling the driver a thief despite the explanation and payment.

Despite the explanation and payment, the TikTok claims the business continued calling him a thief and did not apologize. Commenters piled on afterward, with one writing, “Avoid Homemade Haven Bakery!,” another arguing that “Treat yourself to me” implied the item was free, and a third saying the fact that he took only one cake pop suggested “he had no bad intentions,” before adding, “I hope people stop supporting this bakery.”

A 2022 Data & Society report on last-mile delivery workers said many drivers feel uneasy about being recorded by doorbell cameras, especially when clips are used for social media judgment. Delivery workers often operate under surveillance from both companies and customers, which can make even small disputes feel like threats to their job security.

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