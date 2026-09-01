Rep. Thomas Massie is pushing back as data centers become a sharper political fight, with local resistance growing in parts of the country while President Donald Trump urges communities to welcome the projects. The Kentucky Republican posted on X after Trump warned that towns opposing data centers risk losing jobs, investment, and tax benefits.

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Massie framed the message as a demand for political loyalty rather than a normal policy disagreement. “New directive from the leader: MAGA is required to support all Data Centers, no questions asked,” Massie wrote on X, sharing a screenshot of Trump’s post.

Massie argued that communities rejecting data centers are choosing to be “backwards and poor,” adding that places that welcome them stand to gain jobs, lower taxes, and economic growth. He framed opposition to the projects as a self-inflicted mistake that could “kill the Golden Goose,” while also claiming China would be pleased to see the anti-data-center push gain traction.

Trump’s data center push is running into local resistance

On Truth Social, Trump argued that communities opposing data centers risk becoming “backwards and poor,” while those that embrace them could become “successful and rich” with lower taxes and more jobs. He added that if places turn them away, “there are plenty of other places that want them,” and warned that “if we kill the Golden Goose,” the country would have only itself to blame. He also claimed China would be pleased by the growing anti-data-center movement.

New directive from the leader: MAGA is required to support all Data Centers, no questions asked. pic.twitter.com/9Kp2i5uYdt — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 31, 2026

Meanwhile, Massie’s remarks lands as Trump and other AI supporters are trying to counter a wave of opposition to data center projects. Axios reported Monday that Trump’s message is part of a broader effort by AI investors and allies to defend data center expansion as communities raise concerns over power use, water demand, noise, land use, and secrecy around development plans.

Massie’s post also fits his long-running habit of breaking with Trump and Republican leadership when he sees federal policy or party pressure overriding local concerns, a pattern that has already put him at odds with Trump over party loyalty and pressure. In this case, his argument appears to be that support for data centers should not be treated as a MAGA litmus test.

The political split is not falling neatly along party lines, especially as more communities treat data centers as local land, water, and utility fights rather than abstract tech policy. That tension has already surfaced in fights over small towns and data centers, where residents question whether the promised investment is worth the long-term costs.

Vice President JD Vance offered a softer version of the administration’s position on Monday, telling reporters that much of the pushback is tied to utility costs. “If you build a data center, you should be putting power back into the grid, not taking it out, and if that is happening, I don’t think the data centers are that controversial,” Vance said, according to the AP.

Goldman Sachs Research has forecast that global data center power demand could rise 50% by 2027 and as much as 165% by 2030 compared with 2023 levels. Another Gallup report found in May that about seven in 10 Americans would oppose a data center being built near them, with concerns including electricity use, water use, pollution, and the effect on local communities.

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