A video circulating on X shows a tense exchange in Las Vegas after a woman and her companions declined to buy a vehicle listed on Marketplace, reports The Nerd Stash. The clip, shared by LongTimeFirstTime under the handle @LongTimeHistory, has gained almost 10,000 views. The account said it posted the full-length video and credited the original poster to help raise awareness.

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Carmen Murillo, who posted the original recording on Instagram, wrote a warning that read, “Be very careful with these people. They are selling cars on Marketplace in Las Vegas, and they are racist.” The X post stated that Murillo does not have an account on the platform. The incident took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to the caption.

In the video, Murillo films a man in a tan t-shirt, sunglasses, and shorts who is holding a phone and appears agitated. On-screen text at the start reads that people should be very careful with these individuals selling cars on Marketplace in Las Vegas and that they are racist. Murillo can be heard saying, “This is illegal, what you’re doing.”

Video from Las Vegas Marketplace meeting shows man citing ICE and English after the sale falls through

The man responds, “Ice? Ice? I speak English.” He then points off-camera and says, “Oh, we got another one in the back. Oh, amigo, you got a lot of cabinets. 500.” He continues, “America, speak English in America. Official language is English. English.”

Man threatens to call ICE on Hispanic woman—after she decides not to buy his car.



"We speak English in Las Vegas," he says.

"Official language is English."



"ICE! — We got another one… thats $500 a person bounty!"



Then makes crude sexual aggressive gestures while grabbing his… pic.twitter.com/HXGDEYaMpH — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) August 31, 2026

The X caption also quoted him saying, “We speak English in Las Vegas,” and “ICE! We got another one… thats $500 a person bounty!” Threats to call immigration authorities have surfaced in other disputes, such as when a Pennsylvania woman confronted workers.

Murillo replies that she is an influencer in Las Vegas on TikTok. The man asks how many followers she has and then says, “You’re not an influencer. You got 500 followers.” On-screen text in the video states that the sellers got upset because the group did not want to buy the car they were selling. The man briefly shows a Facebook profile on his phone for “Chris Vega” with a Las Vegas, NV location.

Murillo turns the camera toward the man standing near a blue Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with Nevada license plate 374-1F4. She points at him and says the person treated them like racists and that it is racism. The man is seen adjusting his shorts and making a hand gesture. Additional on-screen text urges people to be careful and share the video.

The recording later shows the same man, along with a second seller in a white t-shirt and black cap, sitting in a silver car. The man in the tan shirt appears to grab his crotch in a crude gesture. On-screen text warns Las Vegas residents to be careful with these guys. Another overlay states that Murillo told him no thanks and that he started recording her while intimidating her with a call to ICE.

The video includes a screenshot of a Facebook Marketplace post marked no longer available that showed a silver car. The later text asks viewers to share the clip and to message Murillo if they were also affected. It also calls for support for the community and says racism, intimidation, and discrimination should not be allowed.

The X caption added that the man threatened to hit her if she took a video near his truck. The threat to report someone to immigration authorities for a bounty has occurred elsewhere, such as when a Georgia woman threatened to call ICE on a landscaper for a supposed reward.

Some viewers reacted to the clip in replies. One commenter pointed to the religious imagery they said they saw and wrote, “How very christian of him to threaten her with violence as well as ICE because she rejected his car…” Another questioned whether a license is required to sell cars that way and wrote, “Don’t you have to have license to sell cars in a lot? If so he’s need to be pulled.”

A third commenter noted language policy and wrote, “Funny but the US has no official language.” Others described the man in harsh terms. One wrote, “What a lowlife. A very sick human being.” Another added, “While wearing a cross. Bet he has Christian in his bio.” A further reply said, “Typical maga, can’t stand to be told no.”

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