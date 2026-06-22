Georgia woman threatens to call ICE on a landscaper for a supposed $750 reward, a claim that ICE has denied

A woman in Georgia was filmed threatening to call ICE on a Latino landscaper, claiming without evidence that she could get a $750 reward for reporting him. The incident reportedly happened outside an Atlanta location where auditions for Kai Cenat’s Streamer University were taking place.

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The man in the confrontation is said to be a landscaper known as Global Chuy, who apparently streams on platforms like TikTok, Twitch, and Kick. In the video, the woman stands in front of him, holds up her phone, and openly threatens to report him.

She tells him, “You better run,” before suggesting she’s doing it for the money. When he asks if she’s really going to call the agency, she says yes and adds, “For 750, the economy is bad.” She then tells him, “So start running around. Giving you a head start.”

ICE says no such reward program exists

The claim about a $750 reward for reporting immigrants is false. An ICE spokesperson told Reuters that the agency does not offer any payment for tips related to civil immigration enforcement. Even though this claim has been debunked, the woman in the video appears to believe it, and she uses it as her main reason for confronting the man.

The video appeared online on June 22, 2026, and quickly drew strong criticism from viewers who were upset by the attempt to profit from the threat. This is not the first time ICE-related actions have stirred public anger online, as seen when a 911 call describing a threat against a child drew similar backlash toward the agency.

Woman calls ICE on Latino landscaper—to collect $750 reward.



"You better start to run… I'm giving you a head start," she says.



"I'm about to call ICE for the $750… the economy is bad."



She is wearing a shirt that reads: Black Men Vote—and appears to be registering people… pic.twitter.com/ltBI0jXroN — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) June 19, 2026

One commenter wrote, “That’s immigrant on immigrant abuse !!! she’s not an ethnic black American… Let’s be clear she is NOT. A black American ..” Another person wrote, “I just don’t get it. How long does $750.00 last? Is it good enough to see someone going to jail for?”

A third commenter wrote, “Yall dont even understand how democrats & republicans have worked together to brainwash black people & get them subservient to the american flag the same flag that discriminated abused harassed killed and enslaved them. Obama was psy op to get them to believe they were part of it.”

It is unclear whether the woman followed through on her threat, since the video ends shortly after the confrontation. The clip has sparked a wider discussion online about using threats for financial gain, along with renewed debate about racism and the spread of false information. Public figures have also faced backlash over their connection to ICE messaging, including after Ariana Grande’s song was used in an ICE celebration post by the White House.

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