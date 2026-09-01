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Image via X/@Suzierizzo1
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California Man allegedly tells black woman she belongs in a ‘zoo’ during heated parking confrontation: ‘he spit on her car’

A heated California parking confrontation allegedly escalated into racial insults, claims of spitting, and accusations of property damage.
Image of Manish Poddar
Manish Poddar
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Published: Sep 1, 2026 04:00 pm

A confrontation on a California residential street is drawing attention online after a video appeared to show a parking dispute turning into a racist outburst. The clip, which has been circulating on X, has prompted many viewers to argue that the incident should not be treated as a routine disagreement between neighbors.

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The video was shared by the X account @Suzierizzo1, which described the incident as a parking dispute involving a Black woman who was parked on the street in front of her own home. The footage shows a silver Toyota truck and a gray Hyundai Tucson on a residential street as the argument unfolds.

The caption alleges that the man used the N-word, called the woman “a piece of expletive,” and told her she should be in a “zoo,” language that echoes other viral clips involving racial slurs during confrontations. The post also claims, “He spit on her car,” and says he threw a drink at the vehicle before leaving the area.

People online are calling it more than a parking dispute

The post claims police responded and filed charges against the man, but that detail has not been confirmed beyond the account’s description, which is why the legal question around racist parking dispute videos remains difficult to judge from one clip alone.



Still, viewers reacted strongly to the alleged language used in the clip. In the comments, one person wrote, “Not a neighbor dispute. It’s a Hate Crime. Could not be more obvious.” Another commenter linked the incident to wider concerns about public racism and wrote, “When the 35 year old assistant to the President posts tweets of a former president and 1st lady as apes and thinks it’s OK…..then this is the result.”

Others focused on what they saw as the man’s conduct in the moment. One commenter wrote, “Just another example of why we should return to the days when people would keep their ignorance behind closed doors.” Another added, “Racism is psychosis.” The incident has also renewed discussion about how racist language can affect the way a confrontation is viewed legally and socially.

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Author
Image of Manish Poddar
Manish Poddar
Manish covers entertainment, trending topics, and internet culture for Attack of the Fanboy. When he’s not writing, you’ll usually find him playing football or badminton, reading, writing, or watching a good movie. He’s especially into comedy, sci-fi, and action, and is always up for discovering something new to watch.