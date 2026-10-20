A driver with Indiana plates refused to go around a tractor in Alabama, and a woman stuck behind him with her horse filmed his arrest

A driver in a pickup truck with Indiana license plates was arrested in Mobile, Alabama, after he stopped in the middle of the road and refused to move for a tractor. The man sat in his lane and blocked the traffic for an unspecified amount of time, creating a mess for everyone else on the road.

As reported by The Nerd Stash, the scene was captured on video by the account Double K Ranch on TikTok. Even though the account usually shares ranch content, this clip caught a lot of attention. It picked up hundreds of thousands of views, and thousands of likes and comments. The footage shows the pickup truck sitting in the right lane while a tractor pulling a dump trailer sits to the left. A sheriff’s deputy was seen talking to the driver, but the man clearly had no intention of moving.

According to the account, the driver had already bypassed a pilot truck and flaggers before the recording started. He then decided to stop right in front of the tractor, which caused a massive backup and angered many other drivers.

Deputies pull him out of his truck

The woman who filmed the incident explained her frustration in the description of the video. “He cussed out anyone who tried to talk to him,” the video’s description read. “I couldn’t go around because I was pulling my horse, so I was stuck there for a while because of this idiot.”

The woman behind the account even joked about the situation while filming, saying, “Hey Indiana, come and get your boy out of Mobile County,” and adding, “[…] These are the kind of videos I watch all the time. Now I’m getting a front-row seat.” The situation escalated when more deputies arrived from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. After a tense back-and-forth, the deputies pulled the man from his truck and placed him in handcuffs. He was allegedly charged with disorderly conduct.

People watching the video online were quick to share their thoughts, and most of them were glad to see the man face consequences. One person wrote, “Bro ruined his future because he didn’t want to move for a tractor.” Another person commented, “That’s an expensive hill to die on.” One viewer further noted, “Tractors have just as much right to be on the road as you do.” Another person added, “Number one rule: don’t [expletive] with farmers.”

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