A bishop says he was a 17-year-old atheist when he heard ‘the voice of Satan’ at a youth group, and he remembers exactly what he said back

Bishop Alan DiDio of the Revival Nation Church recently shared a story about a pivotal moment in 1998 that shifted his life path. He says he was a 17-year-old atheist attending a Christian youth group for a friend when he heard what he describes as the voice of Satan. This experience happened before he had any real connection to the faith, as he spent much of his teenage years trying to stay out of jail.

As reported by Unilad, DiDio explained his encounter during a talk on RevivalRadioTV. He says he felt a demonic presence speak to him, and the voice specifically told him to avoid Christians and stay away from God. Even though he had not spent much time reading the Bible, he says he knew how to react. He told the voice that his soul belonged to Jesus.

He told the outlet, “I just said, ‘Satan, you can’t have me anymore. Jesus, I’m all yours.’ And it immediately stopped, and it never came back again.” After this, he felt as if his mind received a download of Christian teachings. This event pushed him toward the ministry, where he learned that other people had gone through similar situations.

He thinks the demon had been following him for a long time

He thinks the demon he addressed had been following him for a long time. He now views demons as entities assigned to people to pull them away from God, especially as he believes the world is entering the end times.

He warns that signs and symbols mentioned in the Bible are showing up more often. He pointed to scripture to explain this, saying, “There’s an interesting verse in Revelation 12 that says that Satan will come down in great wrath knowing his time is short.”

Many people associate Revelation 12 with the Tribulation, a seven-year period of chaos and disasters described in the Bible. This period involves evil ruling on Earth before the return of Jesus. DiDio thinks we might be living in these final days and that we are seeing prophecy fulfilled around us. He believes it is biblical to say there is a rise in demonic activity right now.

He also pointed out another perspective for believers to keep in mind. He noted that when sin grows, grace grows even more. He said, “And it is absolutely biblical to say we are seeing an increase in demonic activity. You have to combine that with verses like, ‘when sin does abound, grace does much more abound.’ And we know that if the enemy has a plan, God has a plan.”

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