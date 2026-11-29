TSA officers at a Virginia airport found a double-edged blade hidden inside a passenger’s Sharpie, and the passenger was allowed to board the plane

Title: Photo by Pexels Credit: Image by Pexels on Pixabay. Title: my knife on the plane: proof the homeland security hasnt done a thing for any of us. Credit: Image by inhisgrace, CC BY-ND 2.0.

TSA officers at Richmond International Airport in Virginia found a double-edged blade hidden inside a Sharpie marker in a passenger’s carry-on bag during a routine security screening. The passenger was allowed to board the plane, though the incident is still under review, as reported by the New York Post.

TSA officer Shelley Dall was monitoring an X-ray machine at a checkpoint when she noticed something suspicious. “I saw a long piece of metal with a sharp tip,” Dall said in a TSA employee story. “I recognized a blade on the image.”

Dall, who joined TSA in March 2025, alerted fellow officer Benjamin Lewis, who searched the bag. Lewis said he initially thought the object “was some type of metal spear or possible tool or toy.” He added that the passenger’s body language and reaction to the search seemed normal.

A cap gave it away

Lewis couldn’t find the object at first, so he and Lead TSA Officer Jennifer Moore took the items out of the bag and ran everything back through the X-ray. “When the image appeared on the X-ray screen, I noticed a cap barely visible on the blade,” Lewis said. “The only item with a cap was the Sharpie marker.”

Virginia airport TSA agent spots strange detail on scanner, finds dangerous object inside Sharpie https://t.co/HuVxI0NcG7 pic.twitter.com/vJxMSPpbUZ — New York Post (@nypost) November 29, 2026

When he pulled the cap off, he found the double-edged blade concealed inside. Lewis notified a supervisor and kept an eye on the passenger while Moore brought the altered marker to a supervisory officer.

Lewis said he was not especially surprised by the find. “[I’ve seen] all kinds of things and gimmicks, ranging from pretty cool to ‘Why would you do that?’” he said. He also encouraged fellow officers to stay alert, adding, “Trust your gut, and be respectful toward your coworkers and passengers.”

Keith Jeffries, a vice president of K2 Security Screening Group, said finding artfully concealed blades inside everyday items is not exactly rare. He called trying to bring them through a checkpoint a “grave concern.” He advised travelers to pack their own bags, know exactly what is inside them, and avoid testing the security system.

The Richmond find follows other unusual moments in air travel, including a passenger caught airing out a used sneaker through the air vents, and several other strange TSA discoveries. Earlier this month, officers at Ontario International Airport in California found live snakes tucked inside a pillowcase in a checked bag. In October, officers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport spotted a three-bladed, claw-like weapon during an X-ray screening.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy