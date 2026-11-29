A woman who ordered a $75 sliced turkey from Erewhon for Thanksgiving said the finished product weighed far less than she expected and looked nothing like the listing. Krystina Tasker shared an Instagram video that was originally found by PEOPLE. The caption on the video read, “I BOUGHT A $75 TURKEY FROM EREWHON!! please feel free to roast me, I deserve it!”

She said in the video, “Oh my God, why did we decide to get turkey from Erewhon for Thanksgiving?” She explained that she did not want to cook a turkey this year and thought maybe it would be a good idea to get the turkey from Erewhon.

Holding up her hand, she said, “I know, I know, don’t give me any hate yet. You will though.” She added that the turkey looked really good to pre-order and said, “Like, it looked great. It was gonna be thinly sliced. It looked like it was gonna be warm. It looked like it was gonna serve 4 to 6 people.”

The actual weight on the scale and the mismatched heating instructions

She noted that amount was way too much for just her and her husband, though they thought it would last a couple of days. She then held up the clear plastic container and said, “This turkey was $75, and it’s not even the 2 pounds that’s on the label.” A receipt overlay in the video showed “Dry Turkey Breast Sliced $75.00” with a total of $78.15.

She placed the container on a digital kitchen scale that displayed 1.80 lb and said that included the container, so the actual turkey was way lower than that. Opening it for the first time, she said, “Guys, $75 worth of turkey and it looks like it came from the Whole Foods hot bar.” She pointed to an inset image and said that was what it looked like online. Food that doesn’t match its label or listing has frustrated other shoppers too, like one who found Costco chicken salad that looked raw.

She described the pickup rules, saying the pre-order required pickup within a 10-minute window. She said they got a notification at 1:00 saying it was ready even though they were not supposed to pick it up until 3:00. She claimed they thought they were getting it warm, but when they picked it up it was cold and came with heating instructions.

Holding up the printed sheet, she said, “This is straight off the printer, guys.” The header read “EREWHON ORGANIC HOLIDAY MEAL HEATING INSTRUCTIONS.” She pointed out that the instructions told how to make a mac and cheese, a yam puree, an eggplant lasagna, and a boneless chicken breast. She said, “I didn’t even get 12 to 16 pounds of turkey. I didn’t even get 2 pounds.”

She pointed to the cooking time of 350°F for 30 to 45 minutes and said, “If I cooked that little piece of turkey for 30 to 45 minutes, there would be nothing left.” She added, “Maybe I should have just gotten a full turkey from Costco, but I really just didn’t want to deal with the mess.” She said she does not even eat that much turkey and does not even like turkey, calling herself a regular Erewhon hot bar member.

She said she just thought it was going to be easy and then put her hand to her forehead. She said, “Just, just give me hate in the comments. I really do deserve it.” Small portions at steep prices have drawn complaints elsewhere, including from a shopper who paid $10 for a tiny Panda Express bowl.

Erewhon is one of the most expensive grocery stores in the United States. It charges premium prices for its strict organic and regenerative sourcing standards. The turkey item that Tasker bought is currently unavailable on Erewhon’s website. The current listings show whole-body turkeys priced at $83.33 to $107.82.

Viewers left reactions in the comments. One commenter suggested a cheaper alternative and wrote, “You could have just bought a Costco rotisserie chicken for $5 and called it a night.” Another linked the result to the store itself and wrote, “If you shop at Erewhon you deserve this.”

A different commenter offered to handle the meal and wrote, “Girl you couldve gave me the $75 and I wouldve made you the full thanksgiving dinner.” One focused on the temperature and wrote, “The instructions were warmer than that turkey!” Another summed up the replies and wrote, “Getting more roasted in the comments than the turkey.”

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