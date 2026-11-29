A man says his wife asked for a divorce after they tried polyamory, then her new boyfriend went back to his ex before the divorce was final

A man said his wife asked for a divorce after they tried polyamory, only for her new boyfriend to leave her for his ex before the divorce was final, as reported by the Daily Dot. He shared the story in a Reddit post and said he was still working through the last stages of the separation.

The man said the couple were together for 10 years and had been married for five. He said they moved from an open relationship toward polyamory in their final year together. According to him, his wife met her new boyfriend a couple of months before she asked for a divorce.

He said he initially felt uneasy because the new boyfriend preferred monogamy, but he dismissed his concerns as insecurity. He claimed his wife planned to pursue a monogamous relationship with the boyfriend once the divorce was official.

The boyfriend left before the ink dried

The man said the boyfriend later reconnected with his own ex-girlfriend and ended things with his wife. He claimed his wife was devastated by the breakup. He said she first tried to stay friends with the boyfriend, then deleted his messages and blocked him.

He also said the couple’s plans for the future had added strain to the marriage. They had agreed to stay child-free, and he got a vasectomy. However, he claimed his wife stopped using birth control and later said she wanted children with her new boyfriend.

The man said he was trying to keep the separation amicable even as he spent thousands of dollars on lawyers. He said he planned to keep the house, give his wife thousands of dollars and her Subaru Crosstrek, and care for her cat.

Reddit users had plenty to say about the situation. One commenter wrote, “So the opened relationship / polyamory was a poorly disguised excuse to try to find the next guy.” Another focused on the couple’s different plans, writing, “If she really wanted kids and you don’t, the relationship was pretty doomed to begin with.”

The man said the divorce paperwork was filed a month before his post, with two months left before it becomes final. That’s the same stage at which another woman said her ex-husband sent a list of what he gave up.

Consensual non-monogamy, which includes open relationships and polyamory, is not unusual in the US. A study of two national samples of single American adults, published in the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy, found that more than one in five participants said they had engaged in it at some point in their lives.

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