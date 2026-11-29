A woman says she snuck into her situationship’s apartment during his guys’ night, then he came home with other women while she was in his bed

A woman said in a TikTok that she once secretly climbed into her situationship’s apartment while he was out at a guys’ night. He then came home with other women while she was waiting in his bed, as reported by the Daily Dot. She said this happened about a decade ago, and that the man found her in his room but barely spoke about it afterward.

She said she and the man were never officially a couple, but they spent nearly every day together and shared the same circle of friends. She claimed she often cooked for him, cleaned his apartment, and hung out with his roommates. She said she believed they were exclusive and hoped the relationship would eventually become official.

Things started to feel off, she said, when he announced plans for a guys’ night on Sixth Street in Texas. According to her, he mentioned a party bus and made it clear that only his male friends were invited. She found that suspicious because she was usually part of the wider group. She said his explanation didn’t sit right with her, so she decided to investigate.

Her plan did not go the way she expected

She said that earlier that evening, she had made sure one of his apartment windows was unlocked. She waited outside until the group left, then climbed through the window, put the screen back, and closed the window behind her. She went into his bedroom, got comfortable in his bed, and watched episodes of The Walking Dead until she fell asleep.

She said she woke up when she heard the front door open, and the man came in with other women instead of just his male friends. His apartment was on the sixth floor, which left her with no quiet way out. When she shifted in the bed, its noisy frame alerted everyone in the living room that she was there.

She said she pulled the covers all the way up and pretended to be asleep. The man opened the bedroom door and saw her, and she claimed she overheard him and his friends whispering about her. The group eventually left the bedroom area, and he joined her in bed.

The next morning, he asked her how she had gotten into the apartment, and she said she told him someone had left the front door unlocked. According to her, neither of them brought up the incident again. They kept seeing each other for about two more weeks before the situationship ended.

The video drew plenty of reactions on TikTok, where another woman recently claimed she found dating apps on her fiancé’s phone. One commenter wrote, “nah the minute i heard girls voices i would’ve busted out that room like the walking dead.” Another joked, “and i bet you he’s secretly inlove with you to this day.”

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