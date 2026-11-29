A road worker in Joliet, Illinois, recently went viral after he captured a situation where a driver bypassed barricades and ended up stranded on the site. Reuben Del Angel (@rubendelangel79) shared the footage on TikTok, racking up over four million views, as he also expressed his frustration at the dangers careless drivers pose to road workers like him.

In his first video, Del Angel approached a red SUV that was stuck on a gravel mound, with its rear wheels elevated off the ground. He asked her, “Ma’am, why are you on this road? There are barricades everywhere that say, ‘Road closed.’ It’s a construction zone.” Then, as he looked at her predicament, he asked, “Why the f**k would you drive down this road, and then onto a fucking pile of stone?” She told him, “I didn’t see it.” Skeptical, he asked her if she had some “road sodas” before driving.

A few hours later, Del Angel uploaded a follow-up video, showing his viewers that every road leading to the gravel was blocked off, and filmed her continuous attempts to reverse off the pile instead of getting out of the car. In his caption, he noted that he was warming up the equipment when she sped past him, describing speeders as “upsetting.” He noted, “All I know is she was taken by ambulance and her car was towed. I hope she’s OK and hope she learned a lesson”

Del Angel’s exasperated question won him praise

Many of the road workers’ viewers praised him for asking “ALL the right questions,” with another quipping, “I love how they left a comedian at the construction site.” People were overwhelmingly supportive of his anger, with one user noting, “I wish I could ask these questions when someone does something stupid at my job.”

In the second video, Del Angel filmed a tow truck pulling the SUV off the gravel pile as police officers looked on. Many of his viewers asked him if he had confirmation that she was drunk. One viewer was confused about how the driver reached the top of the gravel pile, even if she was driving under the influence, writing, “Even if I somehow got through the barricades, NOTHING would have made me think that getting over that mound was possible in a Highlander. NOTHING.”

According to The Davis Law Group, legally, her alleged speeding would be a bigger problem. The law group noted that Illinois law 625 ILCS 5/11-605.1 prohibits driving in a construction zone over the posted speed limit. Notably, the law applies whether or not workers are present, as the regulations aim to protect both crews and motorists from hazards like lane shifts and left-behind equipment.

Penalties for violating these rules are significant. Davis Law noted that a first offense carries a minimum fine of $250, while a second violation within two years can lead to a 90-day license suspension. For those driving significantly over the limit, the consequences escalate to criminal charges. Traveling 26 to 35 miles per hour over the limit is considered a Class B misdemeanor, while anything over 35 miles per hour is a Class A misdemeanor, potentially resulting in jail time and fines up to $2,500.

In his third video, Del Angel drove to the construction zone and navigated around barriers, and responded to criticism he received for not worrying about the driver’s safety. He shared that he had seen a coworker nearly die at a different job site thanks to a speeding driver. Del Angel admitted that thinking about that got him angry.

In the caption to his first video, Del Angel acknowledged that road work can be frustrating and had one request for everyone: “stop goin around barrels and [barricades] and then speeding putting workers in danger!”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the red SUV driver’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Del Angel’s TikTok videos.

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