A woman says she walked out of her house to go to work and found the street and front of her yard ‘disassembled,’ trapping her car

A TikToker says she stepped outside to find the front of her yard and part of the street in front of her house gone. The creator, badlands041, took to the platform with a sarcastic, colorful, and carefully enunciated rant about it, which quickly passed 2 million views.

Much of her frustration, as she explained in the video, came from what she described as a lack of communication from the city. As she filmed the sizable drop in front of her house and the excavator that had done the work, she wondered aloud whether her boss would believe her if she called in because her yard had been “dismantled, disassembled, taken apart, if you will.” Her answer to her own question was a firm “Hell f— no.”

She also told viewers that her car was trapped in the driveway, leaving her with no way out. She claimed the city’s workers “didn’t ask, they didn’t knock, they didn’t come to the door” before starting the job.

Her audience was in awe of the way she spoke

The comment section was filled with reactions ranging from humor to shared misery. Many users praised the way she delivered her complaint, with one person noting, “You speak your cuss words with such eloquence.” Another likened her tone and language to a combination of Samuel L. Jackson and Wanda Sykes.

Some joked about the situation, asking whether she had hosted a yard sale or whether the yard had been stolen. Others shared their own stories of coming home to find missing stairs or porches, posting pictures of their experiences. Another joked, “City logic: don’t have to fill in the potholes if there are no longer any potholes.”

Prked noted that while construction is sometimes unavoidable, homeowners have a right to access their property. The site advises residents in this situation to document everything with photos and, instead of confronting the road workers, talk to them politely to get clarity on the work, timelines, and access.

The parking aid site also recommends that residents contact the city’s public works department or their local representative for answers. It noted that keeping a record of every step of that communication is the best way to pursue compensation.

Three weeks later, badlands041 uploaded an update showing that the road was still dug up. She joked that the city had left her a pond, pointing to water collecting in front of the mailboxes, and claimed the crew still had not provided a way out for her vehicle despite earlier promises.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the city’s side of the story, as this account comes solely from badlands041’s TikTok videos.

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