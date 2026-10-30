A Florida dad of two drowned after the seagull he was freeing from his fishing line got hooked to his hand

William “Stone” Romberg died after entering the water to untangle a seagull from his fishing line on Sunday, October 25. The 31-year-old father of two was fishing with friends near Carillon Beach, located about 22 miles west of Panama City, Florida, when the incident occurred. According to PEOPLE, the bird and the fishing hook became stuck on Romberg’s hand during his attempt to help the animal.

When Romberg tried to swim back to shore, the current reportedly pulled him out, which led to his drowning. WJHG reported that the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded after friends looked up and realized he had disappeared from view. Deputies said they found him moments later in the water, tangled in the line, and his friends performed CPR, but Romberg could not be saved.

His death has hit hard in the Carillon Beach community, where he worked and was widely known. His colleagues and his employer, La Dolce Vita, have set up GoFundMe fundraisers for Romberg’s wife and their two young daughters. As of Thursday, both efforts have raised more than $300,000 for the family.

Tributes have come pouring in from across the community

The Carillon Beach Association took to Facebook to share its tribute, per WJHG. It wrote, “Our Carillon Beach Family is mourning the heartbreaking loss of Stone Romberg, a cherished member of our community whose passing has touched so many of our homeowners, staff, and beach service team.”

Per PEOPLE, Romberg worked as the beach service manager for La Dolce Vita at Carillon Beach. His employer released a statement on Facebook regarding his passing, saying, “Stone was a valued part of our LDV family, remembered for his kind heart, hard work, and willingness to always lend a hand.” They also noted, “His kindness left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him, and he will be deeply missed.”

Comments on both Facebook posts featured stories and praise for Romberg’s kindness. One user noted that they had met him during a Mother’s Day visit and had asked him if there was a way for their 88-year-old mother to visit the beach. They shared that Romberg responded by picking the elderly woman up from their rental throughout the week. They noted, “What a fine man.” Another user commented on how sad it was to lose someone while trying to save another living being. Romberg’s death echoes that of a Martha’s Vineyard father who drowned in August after rescuing his sons from a riptide.

In a later update, PEOPLE noted that the Carillon Beach Association acknowledged the outpouring of support, writing, “Wow, we are just in awe of all of the love, shares, and donations that have been so graciously and generously poured out on Stone’s family during this difficult time.” The association added that watching the community rally around his wife and daughters had been incredibly moving.

PEOPLE reported that tributes have also poured in from other sources. One was an Instagram post by The Salty Bottle and Brew, a local coffee bar. They described him as a regular patron and a “wonderful husband and father.”

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