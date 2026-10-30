A wife told her husband their 6-year-old wasn’t his, then claimed she was ‘just joking’ after he asked for a paternity test

A man says his wife begged for an amicable divorce after he secretly went through with a paternity test for their six-year-old daughter. The ordeal began when she told him during a heated argument that he was not the father, then claimed she was “just joking” when he threatened to get a test.

The man shared the story on Reddit’s r/TrueOffMyChest under the username Defiant-Definition40. He said he sort of believed his wife at first, after six years of raising and loving the child.

Despite her claim that it was a joke, the doubt stayed with him, and he eventually decided he could not live with the uncertainty. He came up with a plan to get the truth once and for all, which involved a secret paternity test.

A secret test led to a request for an amicable divorce

The man did not detail how he arranged the test, but he said things truly started to unravel once the results came in. His wife then pleaded with him for an “amicable divorce.”

Many people who read the story had backed the idea of a DNA test, saying only concrete evidence could settle the question. Not every paternity dispute ends with a test, as a woman whose ex-husband refused a paternity test described.

Paternity issues can carry serious consequences, despite the wife’s attempt to dismiss her statement as a joke. Depending on the circumstances, a mother who misrepresents paternity can face legal consequences.

Kollias and Konner Attorneys at Law explain that paternity fraud happens when a mother names a man as the father on a child’s birth certificate while unsure who the father is, or while knowing he is not. The firm says the reasons can include hiding another relationship or seeking financial support from a man with more money than the biological father.

Some states have laws in place to address the issue. In Illinois, for example, civil law requires a court to cancel a child support order if it finds the man is not the biological father and that the mother maliciously misrepresented paternity.

The firm notes that if an order is canceled because of paternity fraud, the victim can seek restitution from the mother for support already paid. However, the law limits these collection efforts in order to protect the child.

Figures compiled by Fraud.com point to a 2022 study published in Human Reproduction that looked at 1,211 men in the United States who sought paternity testing and found that 11% were not the biological fathers of the children they were raising. A 2023 study published in Family Relations, focused on men ordered by courts to take paternity tests, found that 12% were not the biological fathers.

The same roundup cites British-based DNA Clinics, which analyzed 5,000 random results from paternity tests it carried out between January 2014 and June 2016. It found that 48% of the UK men tested were not the biological father, a figure drawn from men who sought testing rather than the general population.

Experts at UK-based McAlister Law say the consequences for children can include a loss of identity, confusion, and disruption to their relationships. They add that being honest with children about their paternity is best in the long run, as long as it is handled in a child-focused and sensible way.

Reactions to the story varied, with some people calling the man out for what they saw as “double standards.” Many others expressed shock at the toxicity of the marriage and sympathy for the child caught in the middle.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the wife’s side of the story, as this account comes solely from a Reddit post.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy