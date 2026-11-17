A wedding planner has drawn attention online after she shared a bride’s strict list of guest rules that included limits on hair and makeup plus a $375 minimum gift. Elena Nygra, who posts on TikTok as Lanney, said the bride sent her the rules just three days before the wedding.

In a TikTok video captioned “The wedding guest rules are getting OUT OF HAND,” Lanney stated that she had seen plenty of extreme requests before but that this set “by far takes the cake.” She explained there was “no great way to explain this wedding horror story,” so she simply read the rules aloud while reacting to each one.

She described the rules as escalating from basic timing and color limits to tighter controls on appearance, conversation, and gifts.

Bride outlines limits on colors, hair, makeup, and gifts days before the wedding

Lanney said the first rule asked guests to arrive 15 to 30 minutes early so they would not run late or interrupt the entrance. The second told guests not to wear white, cream, or ivory, which she called a traditional wedding guideline. Breaking that rule has caused family drama before, like when a bride’s mom showed up in white.

The third rule listed four or five colors that guests could not wear because those shades were reserved for the wedding party. Lanney noted that such color bans can feel limiting when a couple already uses a large palette, though she said she could understand the desire for the bridal party to stand out.

She then read the hair rule, which stated that guests should “not wear anything other than a basic bob or a ponytail” and that long hair “is expected to be in a ponytail.” Makeup instructions followed. The bride wrote that guests should not wear a full face of makeup and were only allowed eyeshadow and tinted sunscreen because she did “not want any other girls outshining me by wearing blush or bronzer.”

Additional rules banned recording during the ceremony and told guests not to check in on Facebook until instructed, so the couple could post the first photo. Lanney said any later photos had to include a specific wedding hashtag or the guest would be asked to remove them. Another instruction simply said not to talk to the bride unless the bride spoke first, with no further explanation given.

The final rule required guests to “come with a gift worth at least $375 or more or else you will not be admitted.” Lanney closed by saying that while a wedding is usually the couple’s happiest day, it is often “some sort of hell” for the planner, even though she and other planners still love the work.

Many viewers said the rules went too far. One person wrote that they would skip the event entirely, stating, “I don’t care if I RSVP’d, I’m not coming.” Another suggested the list would shrink attendance on its own, writing, “This is how you cut your guest list without you cutting your guest list.”

Several comments focused on the appearance and gift requirements. One viewer called the makeup ban extreme, writing, “Blush or bronzer will outshine the bride? That is WILD.” Another said they would ignore the hair and makeup limits, adding, “I would show up with makeup and hair like a drag queen.” A different comment labeled the gift amount “the tackiest thing I have heard in a long time.”

One longer response rejected multiple rules at once. The person wrote, “I will NEVER wear a ponytail, and I’ll be wearing whatever makeup I’d like. If you’re that insecure, I’m not your friend. If I can’t talk to you, please lose my invite.” Another simply asked, “Is this Taylor swifts wedding??”

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