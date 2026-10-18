A bride from Argentina asked her mom not to wear white to her church wedding. Her mom apologized, then showed up in a white top and brown trousers

A bride sparked a debate on Reddit after sharing photos of her mom wearing white to three different family weddings, including her own. The bride had already talked to her mom about it before her church ceremony.

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Reddit user u/Glittering_Log_9421 shared the story in r/weddingshaming. She comes from Argentina, where wedding guests do not wear white because the color is reserved for the bride. Her American husband lives with her in Argentina, and they follow the same custom. She said her mom knew how important this tradition was for her church wedding.

The bride shared pictures from her uncle’s wedding, her civil ceremony, and her church wedding. Her mom wore a white dress with a red belt at the first wedding and an entirely white outfit to the civil ceremony. For the church wedding, her mom chose a white top paired with brown trousers.

The church wedding photos left the bride with doubts

Before the church wedding, the bride discussed the outfit issue with her mom. Her mom apologized and explained that she preferred white, saying it was the most beautiful and formal color in her opinion.

After seeing the photos from the church wedding, the bride still felt something was off. While she admitted that the final outfit was less “bridal” than the earlier ones, she could not shake the feeling that her mom had simply ignored her wishes.

Reddit users mostly criticized the mom’s clothing choices, and many were bothered by the casual look she chose for her daughter’s church wedding. One commenter, who admitted to not reading the full post, wrote that aside from the white, she was “dressed like she’s going to play tennis or run errands.”

Another user focused on the repeated pattern, writing, “Except the daughter told her not to wear white and she did anyway.” A separate commenter argued that the mom was not being truthful, writing, “Your mother is not being honest with you, full stop.”

One user offered advice for the bride, suggesting she try to move past it. They urged her to “think about the start of your life with your spouse” instead of the outfit.

Other commenters questioned whether the mom understood wedding dress codes at all, regardless of the color. Some felt her outfits were inappropriate because of their casual style, even if they had not been white. Casual clothes at weddings have drawn criticism before, as one baker scolded for casual clothes found during a cake delivery.

Some users focused on the symbolic meaning of wearing white. Others emphasized how important it is to respect the couple’s wishes on their wedding day.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the bride’s account, as this story comes solely from a Reddit post.

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