A woman says her ex-husband made her stay on FaceTime the whole time a Wi-Fi technician was in their house, then still accused her of cheating

TikTok content creator Riley Madison has described a marriage she now recognizes as controlling and manipulative. Her video lists behaviors from her ex-husband that she once viewed as normal. Riley explained that she didn’t realize the gravity of the situation until after they were separated. One example she shared involved a home maintenance visit, according to The Daily Dot.

Recommended Videos

When a technician came to their house to install Wi-Fi, her ex-husband forced her to stay on a FaceTime call with him for the duration of the appointment. He claimed he needed proof that she wouldn’t be intimate with the worker. Even with that constant surveillance, he still accused her of cheating anyway. He argued that she could have been intimate with the technician either before the call started or after it ended.

The outlet could not independently verify the events, as they are based solely on Riley’s account. Riley explained that her ex-husband pushed her to become a stay-at-home wife and discouraged her from getting a job. Once she followed his lead, he blamed her for not working and often accused her of using him whenever they hit a rough patch financially. He got upset when her parents had to help with groceries because their budget was tight.

Riley says her ex-husband blamed her for doing what he asked

Riley said her ex-husband was cold on special occasions. For her birthday, two months into their marriage, he refused to wish her a happy birthday all day, waiting until she was falling asleep to acknowledge it. For Christmas, he handed her his debit card and told her to buy something “nice” for herself with the $50 left on it. She dealt with him nitpicking her chores, like the way she folded his clothes.

Riley, however, pointed out that he never did the laundry himself, so she questioned how he knew the right way to fold them. She added that he spent most of his time with family and friends, coming home for dinner only once or twice a week. About a year into the marriage, while Riley was pregnant, he told her that he wanted to have multiple wives, and he got angry when she reacted poorly.

When their son was born, he refused to believe he was the father. Riley suggested a paternity test to clear things up. However, he refused to take one. Instead, her ex-husband accused her of sleeping with his brother and claimed that the DNA results would be too similar to prove anything. This is not the first time the marriage has drawn attention online, as Riley previously shared that he sent her a list of sacrifices he believed he had made for the marriage.

Finally, Riley described how he neglected basic home maintenance. When their washing machine broke and the electricity went out in two rooms, she spent more than nine months asking him to fix the issues. He refused, telling her that people decades ago didn’t have such luxuries and that she should be grateful. He never did fix the machine. Riley captioned the video “I could go on all day,” which suggests more stories about her ex-husband could follow.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy