A bride pulled her wedding dress open while her groom and his groomsmen cracked up, and some commenters told him to file for divorce

A German bride’s wedding day video has gone viral, sparking a fierce online debate that has some social media users urging her new husband to file for divorce. The stunt seemed to go over well with the guests at the wedding, but it divided opinions online, with some calling it a “major red flag.”

As reported by VT, the since-deleted video shows the bride pulling the front of her wedding dress open to flash her underwear. She was standing with her new husband and more than 10 of his groomsmen, who appeared to find the moment hilarious.

A little later in the same video, she repeated the move, this time adding a shimmy and holding her bouquet in front of herself. For this second take, she was joined by five bridesmaids.

The wider internet did not react the way the wedding guests did

The video reportedly racked up thousands of views and hundreds of comments before it was taken down. Online, however, the reaction was far more divided than it was at the wedding.

One commenter wrote, “If that happened on my wedding day, I would be angry.” Someone else speculated about the couple’s future, writing, “The quickest divorce I ever saw.” Another agreed, typing, “I don’t care, wedding would’ve been canceled.”

Not everyone thought the stunt was grounds for ending a marriage, and plenty of people rushed into the comments to defend the bride. One supporter wrote, “Only jealous people will have negative things to say.”

Another person said they found it funny, writing, “No one saw anything,” and suggested a friend was probably behind the camera. Someone else pointed out how harsh other X users were toward the newlywed, commenting, “Wow. These are all awful. They seem happy. Let her be.”

Another person added, “Oh please is that what everyone’s talking about?… Swimsuits get the same look.” Unscripted wedding moments often take on a life of their own online, as a toddler objecting at a wedding recently showed.

The bride reportedly made her account private before making it public again after deleting the video. Before it came down, she had captioned the clip by encouraging brides to smile as much as they can on their wedding day, adding, “if you wanna do a flashing, go for it.”

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