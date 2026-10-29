A British Airways passenger appeared to document an unexpected moment during what she described as a lengthy journey when she shared a first-person view from her seat. Jessica Jordon, who posts on TikTok as @jessicajordonmeekin, uploaded the clip with the caption “Jump scare @British Airways.” The video has gained two million views.

There is no spoken dialogue or narration in the footage. On-screen text overlay reads, “Mind you, this was an ELEVEN hour flight.” The camera initially focuses on the seat back directly ahead, where a magazine and safety card sit inside the pocket near the window shade area.

The view then pans downward toward the passenger’s lap, revealing a blue blanket or piece of clothing. It next shifts over to the armrest beside her. Suddenly, a bare foot is shown resting on top of that armrest, with the toes wiggling slightly as the same text overlay stays on screen.

The footage continues with the foot remaining in place on the armrest for the rest of the clip. Jessica Jordon has not added any further spoken explanation beyond the on-screen text and the caption that includes the words “Jump scare.” Some people who watched the video shared their own reactions in the comments. One viewer wrote, “Nope .. call flight attendant.” Another stated, “that’s disgusting.”

A different commenter described a similar experience of their own. They wrote, “Recently happened to me but lady actually kicked my elbow. I hit her foot with my elbow then turned around and gave her a look. She stopped.”

Others suggested more direct responses. One person wrote, “No way! I’d push their foot off!” Another commenter said, “i literally would’ve said ‘eww. what smells like feet? do you smell that?’” Foot odor has sparked cabin drama before, like when a passenger was caught airing out a used sneaker through the air vents.

One viewer noted they would avoid confrontation in most cases but not this one. They wrote, “i am not comfortable with confrontation, but there are some things I would not let slide. even easier if it was to say it for someone who did not wish to say it themselves.”

A separate commenter indicated they would take a different approach. They wrote, “Nope I would ‘ accidentally’ spill something on their foot why are people like this.” Another person referenced a more exaggerated reaction. They wrote, “‘ACHEWWW!’ Flicks water.” One viewer kept their response brief. They wrote, “MAYDAY.”

Jessica Jordon has not publicly described any further interaction with the passenger whose foot appeared in the clip.

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