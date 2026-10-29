Is there such a thing as ordering too much food at dinner? Sam Souder says a recent restaurant visit left her wondering after a waitress allegedly grew irritated with the number of dishes she and her two friends ordered. Her TikTok account of the night has since passed 100,000 views.

The New York City resident, who posts as @Sam Souder, said she and two friends recently dined at an Upper East Side restaurant the night before. She said the group ordered five or six things in total. Souder claimed the waitress grew more irritated as the order continued. She added that she used to work as a waitress and that larger orders usually led to bigger tips.

Souder said in the video that the group ordered a steak without realizing it came with fries. At the end of the order, a friend asked for a side of fries. She said the waitress replied, “The steak comes with fries, should be enough.”

Staff responses to the order and later interactions

Souder said the tone did not sound like a note about portion size. She stated it felt like a comment on what they should eat. Another staff member then came over and said, “So before we fire up all this food, does anyone have any allergies?”

She said the phrasing made it sound as if the kitchen had to start a separate process just for their table. Souder noted that each person got an entrée and that the restaurant was already open. She described the seating as being in a back area rather than the main dining room because the group needed more table space after ordering. Similar complaints have surfaced before, including a Manhattan server who treated diners rudely.

The group also ordered a caviar baked potato that Souder said was very expensive. She said they split it three ways and that it was good. As she went to take the last bite, the waitress grabbed the plate from under her fork.

Souder said the waitress apologized and asked if she wanted the rest. She told the waitress it was fine to take it. On the way out, a coat-check worker asked about her coat without a number being given and said, “Oh, the big black one, right?”

Souder said the night felt like one issue after another. She added that she and her friends would take their coats somewhere else next time.

Some viewers said the story stood out for how the staff spoke about the food. One commenter wrote, “SHOULD BE ENOUGH?! You’re trying me.”

Other viewers focused on finding the restaurant from the details. One commenter wrote, “googling caviar baked potato in nyc to try to figure out which restaurant so i don’t go.” Several people said taking a plate before it was empty stood out as a problem. One commenter wrote, “Taking away a caviar baked potato before the plate is empty is egregious behavior.”

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