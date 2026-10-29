A woman who manages a salon said she tried to place a large order at a Dunkin’ Donuts for an early morning team meeting. The Reddit user who posts as u/reymelnyk claimed she first called the store to ask whether they had enough items ready so the order would not disrupt them right when they opened. According to her post on r/doordash, originally found by The Nerd Stash, the store did not answer the phone.

She stated that she then placed the order through DoorDash for pickup. When she arrived at the location, she said she told the staff she was picking up a DoorDash order. The manager, whom she said she confirmed was the manager, reportedly responded, “oh no, we don’t have that. the customer cancelled that order.”

The woman wrote that she was confused and laughed out loud. She said she showed him the app and the order confirmation and told him, “i did not cancel. i am the customer.” According to her account, the manager rolled his eyes far back into his head and muttered, “thought you were just a dasher.”

Readers on the post share experiences with DoorDash pickup orders at restaurants

The poster said the manager’s response still bothered her days later. She wrote that it infuriated her to know how much dashers must struggle with these issues. She claimed the manager “straight up lied” to her and that she was sure he had gotten away with that before. In an edit to the post, she added that she got the order in the end.

One reader described working at a cafe where staff routinely marked items unavailable on DoorDash when they ran out so customers could not order them. The commenter said it was not ideal to have dashers arrive for things like muffins that were not there, but added that there was still no reason to lie. “No reason to lie,” they wrote.

Another person asked why the manager would lie and what would be gained by it. The original poster replied that she assumed it was because the order was not ready when she arrived. “i assume it was because when i got there they just didn’t have the order ready,” she wrote.

A different commenter wrote that the situation made them second-guess times they had been told an order was already picked up. “F–k, now you got me second guessing if all those times I’ve been told ‘It’s already been picked up’ have been a lie because they just didn’t want to make it or some shit….” the commenter said.

The poster responded that she honestly thought the store simply did not want to fulfill the order, which is why she had called first.

Several people described being told an order had already been picked up by another dasher. One said this happened at least once every session they worked. “I get at least 1 order every session that ‘just got picked up by another dasher’.. like.. what?” they wrote. Mix-ups over who picked up what can get costly, as in one case where a customer’s food was allegedly taken by two dashers.

A person who said they place pickup orders through DoorDash wrote that about half the time staff say something borderline rude before realizing they are the customer rather than a dasher. “I’d say about half the time the staff says something borderline rude to me before realizing I’m the customer not a dasher,” they stated.

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