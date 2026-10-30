A mom says her husband laced her coffee with rat poison, and when she woke up paralyzed, Jesus came to her bedroom

Ana Christina, a mom from California, claims she died and came back to life after her husband allegedly poisoned her. She says the experience led to a divine encounter that altered her entire view of the afterlife.

Ana, then 49, told the Daily Mail that she filed for divorce from her husband, ‘Sam,’ in December 2008. She says she forgot to cancel her million-dollar life insurance policy, which still listed him as the beneficiary.

Ana believes this oversight became Sam’s motivation to try to take her life just weeks later. She has changed both her name and her children’s names to protect their identities.

She says the poisoning ended with Jesus in her bedroom

Ana claims Sam started lacing her coffee with rat poison. “I believe he started putting it in my coffee every day,” she said, adding that it happened little by little, so she did not notice as her body started to break down.

She says she grew increasingly sick and had to stay at home for a long time. Ana had booked a flight because her brother overseas had fallen ill, but she alleges that before she could leave, Sam made her favorite meal and laced it with a large amount of poison.

She says she woke up paralyzed on January 9, 2009, and that the pain felt like a sledgehammer breaking her bones. Lying motionless in her bed, Ana says she heard a clear, divine voice telling her she was dying, but that it was not the end.

She claims Jesus then came to her bedroom and reached out his hand to escort her to the afterlife. There, she says she was reunited with her parents and her late sister, Nadia, who died by suicide at 35.

Ana says she was relieved to see Nadia because of the Catholic Church’s teachings on suicide. She says she sensed no darkness or impending ending, and that she eventually heard God was compassionate and knew what Nadia was going through.

While her family tried to bring her to a banquet in the afterlife, she says she was pulled back down to Earth. She claims Sam tried to force Xanax down her throat the next morning while she remained unable to move.

When she came back to life, she says she used hand gestures to show Sam she knew what he had allegedly done. Ana says she was cured of the poisoning hours after returning from the afterlife.

She says Sam then fled the US and that police chose not to investigate her claims. Ana called his departure a “blessing in disguise,” explaining that a prison sentence of about 10 years would have eventually ended and left him free to take revenge. With him out of the country, she said she no longer has to live watching her back.

Ana says she was already a born-again Christian before the encounter, but that the experience completely transformed her relationship with God. Near-death accounts often center on a changed view of God, as an atheist’s six-minute afterlife experience showed.

In the years since, Ana and her children have moved on. She set up her own ministry in Africa and wrote a book about the incident, ‘My Sweet Encounter With Death,’ with all proceeds going toward that church.

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