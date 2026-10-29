A cashier says a customer paid $20 on a $22.93 bill, and when asked to cover the rest by card, she replied ‘What rest?’

A cashier shared a story on TikTok about a customer who allegedly insisted she was owed change after paying less than her total. The customer reportedly handed over $20 for a $22.93 bill and refused to accept that she still owed money.

The cashier, who goes by @carolinemincks on TikTok, shared the account in a video that has drawn thousands of comments. She said she remembers the exact total because she had to repeat it to the customer more than 400 times during their interaction.

When it came time to pay, the customer handed over a $20 bill, according to the cashier. The cashier then asked if she wanted to cover the remaining balance with a card, and the customer replied, “What rest?”

It took a manager and some counting to settle the bill

The cashier said she explained that the total was $22.93, so she only needed $2.93 more to finish the transaction. Instead of catching on, the customer allegedly insisted that the cashier owed her $2.93.

The cashier told her she had not yet reached the part of the transaction where change is handed back. Even after she offered to let the customer use a $5 bill or a card to cover the difference, the customer reportedly kept pointing out that she had paid with a $20 bill.

Eventually, the cashier called over her manager, who asked for the total and was told it was $22.93. The manager then told the customer she needed to pay $2.93 more, but the customer remained confused. According to the cashier, the customer even asked to speak with the manager, not realizing she was already talking to one.

The breakthrough came when the cashier counted out loud for the customer, saying, “20, 21, 22…” The customer then understood and immediately handed over a $5 bill to complete the payment.

Disputes over change at the register often strike a nerve online, as a Home Depot penny change dispute showed. This video drew similarly strong reactions, with one viewer writing, “I would not last a day in the service industry,” while another asked what logic led the customer to believe she was owed change.

The exchange comes amid broader concern over everyday math skills among American adults. In December 2024, the National Center for Education Statistics reported that 34% of US adults scored at Level 1 or below in numeracy on an international adult skills survey, up from 29% in 2017. According to the OECD, adults below Level 1 on that scale can typically only add and subtract small numbers.

The same survey placed the US 24th out of 31 countries in numeracy, per adult literacy nonprofit ProLiteracy. Still, a single viral checkout moment says little about any one person’s math skills.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the customer’s side of the story, as this account comes solely from a TikTok video.

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