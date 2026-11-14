A 30-year-old man said he forgot his girlfriend’s doctor’s appointment on her birthday, and she later called him around 11 PM to say he hadn’t met her birthday expectations, he wrote in a Reddit post, as reported by Daily Dot. He said he loves his 26-year-old girlfriend but isn’t sure he sees a future with her anymore, and he said their conflicts often come from her anxiety and need for reassurance.

He shared the story in the r/BoyDinnerDiaries subreddit, saying the couple is just 20 days away from their first anniversary. He described her as loving, intelligent, and hardworking. For her birthday, he planned a dinner with his family and bought her a present she really wanted, though a banking issue forced him to reschedule their planned weekend getaway.

He said birthdays are a huge deal for his girlfriend and that she had made his own birthday feel special. On her birthday, he sent her a heartfelt morning message but forgot about her doctor’s appointment later that day. He said she texted him that she felt completely ignored and had cried all morning, and he said work had distracted him.

Birthdays clearly mean a lot to her

He said he tried to apologize and listen, but his girlfriend remained upset, and the disagreement carried on throughout the day. He and her friends later visited her with a small cake and some gifts before her university classes. Around 11 PM, she called and told him she felt disappointed because he hadn’t met her birthday expectations.

He said she started crying during the call, and he described it as an anxiety attack. According to his post, she took medication and calmed down around 5 AM the next morning. He said similar episodes often follow disagreements, leaving him unsure how to meet her expectations, and he worries that living together or raising children could make these conflicts harder to manage.

Many commenters urged him to end the relationship, with one telling him to act “for your sanity.” Others stressed that anxiety doesn’t automatically make someone a bad partner, with one writing, “She can’t help having anxiety, she can work on how she handles it.” Reddit has weighed in on other couples at a crossroads recently, including a woman whose boyfriend wanted a $2,600 trip with friends while their anniversary trip was on hold.

He later updated his post, saying his girlfriend knows about her anxious attachment and is actively trying to work on it. He also acknowledged that he could improve his own communication and attention. Still, he questioned whether their differences would just become harder to manage in the long run.

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