A woman says she and her boyfriend of 10 years put their anniversary trip on hold until he finds work, but he wants a $2,600 trip with friends

A 30-year-old woman said she and her boyfriend of nearly 10 years are holding off on booking their 10th anniversary trip until he finds a new job, but he now wants to spend at least £2,000 (about $2,600) on a trip with his friends. She shared the story in a Reddit post, as reported by Daily Dot.

“If he does that, then we won’t be able to go on the trip we were planning,” she wrote. She said she has been with her boyfriend for nine and a half years, since she was 21, and while their friends got married and started families, their own relationship hasn’t moved forward.

She said her boyfriend was laid off five months ago, and his dog died afterward. She said he hasn’t taken the setbacks well, and his severance pay is running out.

She has been dropping hints for a while

He initially told her he would look for a new job after a few weeks of relaxing, but she said those weeks have turned into months. She said she is worried about their finances, and when she tries to talk about their future, he politely brushes her off and says they’ll discuss it later.

She also said she has dropped hints about getting engaged, but he hasn’t picked up on them, and she doesn’t want to be nearly 40 when she has kids. A different woman drew attention online for her plan to propose after 14 years.

“I’m feeling like we’re together because it’s convenient for him; he seems to prioritise his friends above me, and I feel like if he hasn’t proposed by now, will he ever?” she wrote. “I don’t want to break up with him. I do love him deeply, and he isn’t a terrible person.”

She added, “He is a kind, funny man, and he cares deeply for his friends and family. I just think he’s put our relationship on the back burner.” She asked Reddit whether she was being “stupid” for staying.

One commenter wrote, “If you’re wanting to get married, forget it. He’s comfortable the way things are.” The commenter said she needed to sit him down for a blunt, serious talk about the entire situation.

Another commenter took a softer view of the boyfriend, writing, “Marriage doesn’t sound like a priority for him right now as it sounds like he’s dealing with some possible problems.” The same user said that if he hasn’t explicitly told her he wants to get married after a decade together, she should move on.

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