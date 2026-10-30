‘I am speechless’: Chicago-bound passengers waited for takeoff before the pilot got on the intercom and admitted the plane was stuck

Travel content creator Jake Peterson (jetsetter_jake) is a seasoned traveler, but one recent flight left even him surprised. While his Chicago-bound plane sat on the tarmac, he recorded the pilot admitting, “I am speechless.”

Peterson captured the pilot’s announcement explaining that the flight was stuck. The clip, shared on TikTok and Instagram, has since racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

In the video, the person Peterson identified as the pilot said, “So at the moment, they are unable to pull us back into the gate because their tug is not designed to pull, but only to push.” As Peterson filmed the airport staff outside and the passengers around him, the pilot explained that the plane couldn’t simply taxi out because the jet blast would damage the building behind it.

Pushback tugs are how passenger jets reverse

The announcer said the crew had “never had this happen” before and was working on a solution as quickly as possible. In an on-screen caption, Peterson explained that the plane had been “pushed back too far” and asked viewers whether that is really how pushback tugs work.

AirHelp explains that passenger jets do have reverse thrust, which redirects airflow forward to help slow the plane after landing, but it isn’t used to back up on the ground. AirHelp noted that using reverse thrust for a powerback can blow debris that damages the plane and terminal, harm the engines, and waste fuel. That is why a pushback tug is the standard way to move an aircraft safely away from the gate.

Mototok noted that aircraft tugs come in various specialized types. Some units, like certain towbarless tugs, use a hydraulic cradle that lifts the nose landing gear, but because the driver faces the aircraft at all times, these units are only effective for pushing. For towing over long distances, airports use traditional tractor tugs.

Mototok also points out that while some modern, remotely operated tugs require only an afternoon of training, traditional pushback operations often involve complex equipment that takes considerable practice to master. Strict safety protocols are also in place, and observers are usually required to coordinate the movement.

In the comments, many users familiar with tugs weighed in. Most said tugs can both pull and push aircraft, though some suggested the operator may not have been certified for towing. One user noted that certain tugs, like those from Lektro, are explicitly not meant to pull aircraft because of the strain it puts on the nose gear. Another said their airport deals with the same problem but always keeps planes clear of buildings because of jet blast.

Peterson said in the video that the crew eventually started the engines and the flight departed. Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the pilot’s or the airport’s side of the story, as this account comes solely from Peterson’s TikTok and Instagram posts.

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