Government lawyers working for the Trump administration have sent dozens of grand jury subpoenas to social media companies as part of an effort to identify people who post anonymously about immigration enforcement, according to a new federal lawsuit cited by PBS.

The American Civil Liberties Union says the subpoenas seek account details from platforms that include Meta, Bluesky, and X so that Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigators can obtain the users’ personal information. The civil rights group filed the class action on behalf of four unnamed individuals and is asking a court to stop the process.

In the filing, ACLU attorneys describe the work as a “bad-faith investigation” that they say violates the First Amendment rights of the anonymous posters. They want the court to bar both the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security from continuing the effort. Chief Judge James Boasberg of the federal court in Washington ordered the case unsealed on Wednesday.

ACLU seeks to block the government from identifying anonymous users

Judge Boasberg has set a hearing for January 6 to consider the ACLU’s request for a preliminary injunction. The administration has until December 14 to submit its written response. Jeanine Pirro, Attorney General Todd Blanche, and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin are named as defendants. Spokespeople for DHS and for Pirro’s office did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Civil rights attorneys claim in a federal court filing that the Trump administration is abusing the grand jury process in an effort to unmask social media users anonymously criticizing its immigration enforcement tactics. https://t.co/wNNCgEUYqa — PBS News (@NewsHour) November 28, 2026

ACLU lawyers state that Pirro’s office has referred to the unmasking effort as “Investigation 18.” “The investigation,” the ACLU says, “is a bad-faith fishing expedition initiated to gather intrusive intelligence and facilitate retaliation against dissenters.”

The group calls its lawsuit the “first systemic civil challenge, and the first case that will be litigated in public view, to the Trump administration’s abuse of grand jury unmasking subpoenas.” Retaliation claims have also surfaced in a fired immigration judge’s whistleblower lawsuit.

“The government is weaponizing the grand jury process to retaliate against people for expressing their political views online,” ACLU attorney Laura Moraff said in a statement. The ACLU further argues that the grand jury subpoenas continue a larger pattern. It says DHS has already issued hundreds of administrative subpoenas to technology companies over the past year in an attempt to learn the identities of online ICE critics.

The organization says the administration moved to the more secretive grand jury process after users and tech companies pushed back against the earlier administrative subpoenas. The public filing does not spell out the full reach of the current investigation.

One of the four plaintiffs is a Bluesky user who posted about an ICE-related shooting in New York. That user wrote, “Burn ICE to the ground. Burn DHS to the ground. Salt the earth.” Another plaintiff is a college student who directed an expletive at DHS, ICE, and Trump in posts on X. The ACLU contends these kinds of messages are the reason the government is seeking to unmask the accounts.

“Defendants’ rampant use of subpoenas to unmask critics of the federal government is occurring against the backdrop of repeated suggestions that Defendants are building a database of dissenters,” ACLU lawyers wrote. The lawsuit asks the court to prevent the government from obtaining the account information through the subpoenas while the case proceeds.

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