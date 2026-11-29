Texas woman says her missing cat turned up locked inside a car, then the fire department had to debate whether they could even break in

Usually, finding a missing pet is a relief, but for Texas drummer Amaijah, it also came with a dose of confusion. The Austin resident shared the moment on Instagram, which got over a million views, as she documented the rescue of her cat, Phineas, who was locked inside an Austin Community Court vehicle.

Amaijah explained in her post that she had been walking around her neighborhood searching for Phineas, who had been missing for two days. She noticed a group of people peering into a car and decided to ask if they had seen her grey cat, to which someone replied, “Yeah! There’s one locked in this car!” In the video, Phineas furiously meows at her from inside the car as everyone debates how he got inside, and she asks him, “How’d you get in there? This is the weirdest thing ever.”

She recorded the fire team driving in, but instead of immediately acting, they first stand by the vehicle, “Deliberating the legalities of breaking into another government owned vehicle.” The firefighters then work on both doors to try and gently pop them open. When they do, all the onlookers cheer, and Amaijah ended the video with a shot of her cuddling Phineas back at home, writing in the overlay, “So happy to have him home safe.”

The community couldn’t stop joking about the cat’s stay in a court vehicle

“If you look up public records, he had drug charges and intent to sell. Cops found 28 ounces of cat nip on him,” one user joked. Others shared similar stories of animals finding their way into strange places. A Maryland firefighter shared that after responding to a barn fire, they got back to the station to find that four chickens had snuck into the truck. They wrote, “The funny thing is they laid 2 eggs.”

Others were happy Phineas got himself locked in the vehicle during a season with temperate weather. As one user noted, “Glad it wasn’t too hot or cold. Bro could have cooked or froze.”

Leaving a pet confined in a parked vehicle can be dangerous, with temperature being only one consideration. Per the Animal Legal and Historical Center, 32 states have laws addressing animals in confined vehicles. Many of the statutes also address threatening conditions like poor ventilation and the lack of food and water. In these states, the law allows the forcible entry into a vehicle to save the pet, although some states restrict the rescue to first responders and authorized humane officers.

Texas, however, does not have a specific statute that addresses pets left in parked cars yet. CBS 19 reported that the state has a Good Samaritan Act that protects people who provide emergency care, but this does not explicitly grant civil immunity for breaking into a vehicle to rescue an animal. The outlet noted that legislation proposed in 2021 to provide such protections did not advance, leaving Texas pet owners to rely on local ordinances or general anti-cruelty laws.

In the comments of the post, many users wondered, like Amaijah, how Phineas ended up in the car. One user jokingly wondered if the government employee tried to steal the cat. However, one user described a scenario of how it could have accidentally happened. They theorized, “My guess is someone had the doors open while unloading and the curious cat snuck in while attention was elsewhere.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the Austin Community Court’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Amaijah’s Instagram post.

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