Meg Bradyhouse (megbradyhouse) recently bought the book Winning Steak, and the decision turned into a viral moment for both her and the author, entrepreneur Charlie Jabaley, known online as Charlie Rocket (charlie). It all started when the Hawaii resident saw a delivery option priced at $12,000. As she wondered, “Let’s see if he shows up,” eight million viewers saw Jabaley show up at her house for Thanksgiving.

Bradyhouse’s first video began with her telling her followers she had never seen a shipping option like this before, saying, “You know how you can get, like, expedited shipping or next-day shipping? This one says that the author will hand-deliver it to my house for $12,000.” She then recorded her completing the $12,600 purchase. Not long after, Jabaley responded to her tag to say, “Yes. I’m actually going to show up! How could I not!!! Thanksgiving and all!”

The second video, uploaded by Jabaley, is a montage of clips. It started with him reacting to the order, noting, “Just for fun, I put a hand-delivered by the author shipping option on my website.” Then he recorded his journey to Hawaii, to her house, and his day with Bradyhouse’s family. It included him reading a book to Bradyhouse’s ‘adorable’ daughter, whose name is also Charlie, calling them “manifestation twins,” and helping her mash potatoes for their meal.

Both creators were excited by how things played out

In his caption, Jabaley wrote about how excited he was for the journey, thanking Bradyhouse for her support, calling it “one of the greatest blessings.” He wrote, “I honestly am so blown away by your support, your hospitality, and im excited to be your friend for life!!!! I am excited about all of your dreams, and your families dreams, and your daughters dreams!”

Bradyhouse’s first video actually saw a fair amount of disbelief at the price tag, with people wondering how she just had $12K to spare. However, there was also a lot of humor, as one user wrote, “For $12,000 I’ll hand deliver you the author.” Most viewers were amused that in a world of deliveries that go wrong, this one went well, and one user noted that Jabaley is “INSANE like that, but in the best way possible.”

As the story unfolded, however, people were rather impressed with the marketing. One user told Jabaley that his efforts create “unmeasurable value” and that he “100% deserves to be paid thousands of dollars for each book, each reel, each speech.” Another pointed out how his hand-delivering the book after self-publishing “is the realest launch.”

BookBaby, a self-publishing resource, noted that going this route provides authors with a lot of creative control as they gain total control of their work. However, it also comes with a lot of responsibility. In their guide, BookBaby suggests that the first step is to build a persona for an ideal reader and to use that to identify which communities to engage with, as social media engagement is vital for success.

Bradyhouse herself got a lot of praise for taking a chance. She admitted in the third video that earlier in the year she had written that she wanted to become friends with Charlie Rocket. The video itself was a montage of Jabaley’s day with her family, from her perspective. In the caption, she wrote, “What a freaking winning streak!”

One viewer saw the entire situation play out and did some manifesting themselves: “May this type [of] support find my small business.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy