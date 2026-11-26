A Michigan man went outside to film his Amazon drone delivery as a fun Thanksgiving story, then it hit a wire and crashed into his garage

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An Amazon delivery drone crashed onto a garage in Huntington Woods, Michigan, after striking a fiber-optic line, temporarily cutting off internet access for nearby residents. The package, a bottle of shampoo for James Brennan, arrived safely, but the drone went down as it tried to fly away, as reported by NBC News.

Brennan said he went outside to record the delivery for fun after expecting a standard driver and was surprised to see a drone. He wanted to capture the moment as something to talk about at Thanksgiving or at work. The drone kicked up dust and leaves as it dropped off the package, then hit a wire, wobbled, and came down on the garage roof as it left.

Brennan told WXYZ he realized the drone was under a wire and that it would move up into it. “And it did. And when it caught that, it just, it went crazy,” he said.

He wants his home off the drone route

Amazon employees arrived quickly to retrieve the damaged drone. Brennan said the crash left only minor scuffs on the shingles, and no one was hurt. Amazon gave Brennan and several neighbors $100 gift cards.

Amazon spokesperson Jack Stelzner said safety is the company’s “top priority” and that “incidents are extremely rare.” He added, “Anytime a delivery does not go as planned, we investigate what happened and use the findings to further improve the service.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is gathering information about the crash but has not decided whether a formal investigation is needed. The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating, and the impact with the cable knocked off one of the drone’s propellers, according to CNN.

Brennan said Amazon needs better systems to identify obstacles, and he asked for his home to be placed on a no-drones list. “Until they develop better technology to spot these kinds of things, this is going to continue to happen,” he said.

The crash follows other reported problems with Amazon’s drone deliveries, including drones dropping packages from about 10 feet in the air and damaging the items inside. In one case, a drone dropped a Texas customer’s package straight into her pool.

Amazon has continued to expand the program and launched drone delivery in the Nashville area this week, per WSMV. Nashville is the second Tennessee area with the service after Memphis, and Amazon says most drone orders should arrive in under an hour.

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