The hacker who leaked GTA VI as a teen using an Amazon Fire TV Stick in a hotel was sentenced to seven years, then released the same day

Title: Grand Theft Auto VI logo (with gradient) Credit: Image by Rockstar Games, Public domain. Via Wikimedia Commons and Title: Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko Credit: Image by Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels.

Arion Kurtaj, the 21-year-old hacker behind the 2022 Grand Theft Auto VI leaks, was sentenced to seven years in prison this week but walked free the same day. His sentencing came just days after Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto VI, a title fans had waited years for.

Kurtaj, who was 16 and 17 when he carried out the hacks, was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday. He had pleaded guilty the week before to fraud, four Computer Misuse Act offenses, and possessing a mobile phone in prison. He was released on licence immediately because of the time he had already spent in custody and in a secure hospital, as reported by the BBC.

According to the City of London Police, the court cut Kurtaj’s initial nine-year sentence by two years to account for his time under a hospital order. His release is conditional, which means he could be sent back to prison if he breaches its terms. Mr Justice Turner told Kurtaj, “You are a very talented young man. Don’t let this happen again.”

He can’t even use Discord now

Kurtaj also received a five-year Serious Crime Prevention Order. The order restricts his online activity, including a ban on using communication apps like Discord and Telegram.

The case dates back to 2022, when Kurtaj was on bail for other alleged offenses and staying under police protection at a Travelodge hotel in Bicester, England. Police had moved him there after he reportedly received threats from rival hackers, and they had confiscated his computer. He still managed to access Rockstar’s systems using an Amazon Fire TV Stick, a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard, and the hotel room TV.

The breach exposed 90 clips containing nearly an hour of footage from the unfinished game. Kurtaj published the material online under the username TeaPotUberHacker, giving players an unauthorized look at the game more than a year before Rockstar released its first official trailer, which fans later compared against a leaked GTA 6 map.

Kurtaj also got into Rockstar’s internal Slack system and used it to threaten to release the game’s source code unless the company contacted him. “If Rockstar does not contact me on Telegram within 24 hours, I will start releasing the source code,” he wrote in the Slack group.

Rockstar estimated that recovering from the hack cost about $5 million and took thousands of hours of staff time. Kurtaj was part of the Lapsus$ hacking group, which also targeted companies including Uber, Revolut, and BT/EE.

Kurtaj had initially been found unfit to stand trial, and in December 2023 he was placed under an indefinite hospital order. That order was lifted in January 2026, and he was moved to prison while he awaited further proceedings.

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