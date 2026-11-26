The Army plans to blow up lead-containing weapons in Iowa on Wednesday, and a federal health official told families ‘I would evacuate that area’

A federal health official urged pregnant women, children, and people with chronic illnesses to evacuate part of Middletown, Iowa, ahead of the Army’s planned detonation of lead-containing explosives on Wednesday. “I would evacuate that area,” Sean Kaufman, the Department of Health and Human Services principal deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response, told reporters, as reported by The Hill.

Kaufman spoke at a press conference in Middletown on Tuesday alongside officials from the Army and other federal agencies. “Individuals that are in that directly affected area … if they are women who are pregnant, children under the age of 6 or children in general, and individuals who may have chronic disease, you definitely want to be out of that area,” he said.

Kaufman also addressed people who live nearby but outside the most directly affected zone. “If you’re close to that proximity and you’re uncomfortable, I think you need to do what you need to do to take care of your family,” he said. He added that people should “certainly be inside and wait until you get the information that you need to make sure that you stay safe.”

The Army says the explosives can’t safely stay where they are

The Army plans to detonate 68 drums of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant at 9:00 AM Wednesday, as reported by NBC News. Officials said the material has recrystallized over time, making it highly unstable and at risk of exploding on its own. A federal appeals court cleared the way for the detonation on Monday.

The EPA, which has faced questions over how it sets pollution limits, issued an emergency permit for the detonation. The blast is expected to send a plume of lead-containing particles into the air, which is why health officials are urging vulnerable residents to leave.

Children are especially vulnerable to lead. According to the EPA, children exposed to lead can suffer a lower IQ, damage to the brain and nervous system, learning and behavioral problems, and slowed growth. In rare cases, lead exposure can cause seizures and death.

Adults can also be affected, since lead exposure is linked to decreased kidney function, heart-related problems, and fertility issues. In pregnant women, exposure can cause early birth or low birth weight, harm fetal development, and increase the risk of miscarriage or stillbirth.

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