A Colorado man said he left his girlfriend making gurgling noises in his office, then her body was found in a locked 4-foot gap between two buildings

A Colorado jury has convicted Brandon Mumma, 43, of tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with evidence after his girlfriend, 34-year-old Jax Gratton, was found wedged in a 4-foot gap between two buildings. The verdicts came at the end of his trial in Golden, according to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Mumma told investigators that he and another man picked up Gratton the day before she was last seen and took her to his office, as reported by Denver7. He claimed she consumed too much GHB and began making gurgling noises. He said he and the other man rolled her over before they chose to leave the office.

Gratton was last seen in April 2025, and her body was found that June in a private, restricted area between two buildings that required a key to enter. She was reportedly wearing the same clothes she was last seen in. A gate on one side of the space blocked the view, and an air-conditioning grate was resting on top of her lower body.

Her cause of death was never determined

Her body was found after the owner of a neighboring building spotted remains in the alley. Investigators noted that the top of an air-conditioning unit directly above where she was found appeared severely dented. During an interview, detectives raised with Mumma the possibility that a body had been thrown out of his office window.

Denver jury convicts man for tampering with deceased body of hairstylist Jax Gratton pic.twitter.com/POU3kPIJV3 — CBSColorado (@CBSNewsColorado) November 20, 2026

When police searched Mumma’s office, the furniture had been removed, and none of Gratton’s personal belongings were ever recovered. The medical examiner could not determine an official cause of death. A grand jury indictment issued in March alleged that Mumma removed Gratton’s body, belongings, and other evidence to avoid detection by police.

“Jax’s loved ones have endured the anguish of searching for her, the devastation of losing her, and the pain of unanswered questions about her death,” District Attorney Alexis King said. “Today’s verdicts hold Mr. Mumma accountable for his actions after her death and his efforts to conceal what happened.”

Gratton was a trans woman with a strong Catholic faith who worked as a professional hairdresser, and she was known for her advocacy work. A friend who spoke at her memorial said she “wanted to make the world better, safer, kinder, more just for every trans person who has been made to feel invisible or unsafe,” according to the Denver Voice.

Mumma is scheduled to be sentenced on December 18. He faces up to 12 years in prison on the two tampering counts.

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