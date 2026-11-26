An adopted man looked into his medical history before starting a family, and found himself listed as a baby who had been missing for 33 years

Steve Carter learned he had been listed as a missing person for 33 years after looking into his medical history while planning to start a family. The 33-year-old, who was adopted as a baby and raised by parents he called “phenomenal,” said in an interview on YouTube that he found his own face on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) database.

He said the search began after he heard a news story about a woman who had been kidnapped as a baby and later identified through the same database. Curious, he checked the site and found a missing child named Marx Panama Moriarty Barnes, who disappeared at six months old. The child’s birth date was just one day apart from Steve’s.

When Steve looked at an artist’s impression of what the child would look like as an adult, he was stunned by the resemblance. “When I tell you he looked like me, it was, I would say, 90% spot-on,” he said. He noted the drawing gave him a mullet and a flannel shirt, which seemed odd for someone living in Hawaii, but he said the facial features matched.

Hawaii police confirmed it was him

After talking it over with his wife and mother, Steve contacted authorities in Hawaii, who confirmed he was the child in the missing persons report. Records showed that a woman had been found at a property in Honolulu with a malnourished baby. The child was placed in an orphanage and later adopted by Steve’s family, while the woman was placed in psychiatric care.

Steve said he found letters from his birth mother, Charlotte, that suggested she never wanted to be a mother. In them, she also wrote that shaving her head would make her unrecognizable.

He connected with his biological family, including his half-sister, Jenny, and his biological father, Mark. He spent time talking with Jenny about their mother, but he has never been able to confirm what happened to Charlotte. He believes she may have traveled to East Asia and died decades ago. Mark died in 2025, before the two could meet in person.

Drawings like the one Steve recognized are age progressions, which NCMEC’s forensic artists create by blending a missing child’s photo with family reference photos. The organization’s artists have produced more than 7,500 age progressions of long-term missing children, and 1,800 of those children have been recovered, according to NCMEC.

Steve now works with NCMEC on awareness campaigns about missing children, whose cases this year have included a missing Florida teen found 1,200 miles from home.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy