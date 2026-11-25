A Texas high school team was stopped on fourth down, then its coach yelled it was only third down and refs gave them a fifth down that won the game

Strawn High School’s football team is advancing to the regional quarterfinals after winning a playoff game on a fifth down that officials later admitted was a mistake. The school has not forfeited the game or publicly addressed the controversy, as reported by BroBible.

The incident happened during a goal-line stand in a six-man playoff game, which Strawn won 38-36 over Knox City. Knox City’s defense stopped Strawn around the five-yard line on fourth down, which should have resulted in a turnover on downs. Strawn’s head coach reportedly began yelling that it was only third down, even though officials had already ruled it fourth down.

The referees sided with Strawn’s coach and told Knox City to take its offense off the field for another down. Knox City’s coach argued against the decision but was reportedly threatened with a 15-yard penalty if he didn’t stop. Strawn scored a touchdown on the extra play, which ended up deciding the two-point game. If the fourth-down stop had been ruled correctly, Knox City would have won by five points.

The officials’ association admitted the mistake

The Texas Association of Sports Officials (TASO) reviewed the game video and said it “confirmed that Strawn was incorrectly awarded a fifth down, resulting in a touchdown.” Bill Theodore, TASO’s executive director, apologized to Knox City’s players, coaches, school administration, and community. He said the association is addressing the incident with the officials involved, about a month after a Missouri referee was suspended for grabbing a player.

Strawn is claiming a win over Knox City in the Texas high school football playoffs that it did not earn.



The referees awarded a fifth down that did not exist, which resulted in a game-winning touchdown that shouldn't be allowed.



Should Strawn forfeit the game or declare… — BroBible (@BroBible) November 24, 2026

Theodore acknowledged how significant the error was in a playoff game, but said the review cannot change the outcome. Strawn has reportedly turned off comments on its social media pages.

Both schools are small-town Texas high schools competing in UIL Class 1A, 6-Man Division 2. Strawn serves a town of about 550 people and enrolls fewer than 60 students in grades nine through 12, while Knox City, in a town of about 1,100, has about 60 students in the same grades. Both teams were top seeds in their districts, with Strawn finishing the regular season 8-2 and Knox City 9-1.

Six-man football is a modified version of the traditional 11-man game designed for schools with smaller student bodies. It is played on an 80-yard by 40-yard field, offenses need 15 yards for a first down, and every offensive player is an eligible receiver. Field goals are worth four points, and a game ends early if one team leads by 45 points or more at halftime.

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