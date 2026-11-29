President Donald Trump has said he is open to sitting down with Michigan’s incoming Democratic senator, Abdul El-Sayed, to discuss a healthcare idea El-Sayed has branded “TrumpCare.” The plan calls for expanding coverage more broadly, and Trump indicated he would meet with El-Sayed to review it.

The proposal gained notice after El-Sayed started promoting it on social media once he won his midterm race. He even shared an image of a gold-colored card labeled TrumpCare as part of the pitch.

Maryland Republican Rep. Andy Harris addressed the matter during a Newsmax appearance. When asked about Trump’s willingness to explore the idea with the progressive lawmaker, Harris raised doubts about whether the president fully grasped the details.

Maryland lawmaker questions whether Trump grasps the Medicare expansion details

Harris said he was unsure the president understands exactly what El-Sayed is proposing. “I’m not sure the president understands exactly what he’s calling – El Sayed – is calling for because what he’s calling for is basically extending Medicare to more and more Americans, and Medicare is already bankrupt,” Harris stated, according to The Daily Beast.

GOP Rep. Andy Harris: "I'm not sure the president understands exactly what El-Sayed is calling for … I don't think the president really understands" pic.twitter.com/ZYK0zgdgQk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 28, 2026

He added that he does not believe the president really understands what El-Sayed had up his sleeve. “So I don’t think the president really understands what El-Sayed had up his sleeve,” Harris said. “This is just socialized medicine. It doesn’t work anywhere in the world, and it’s probably not going to work here.”

The planned conversation marks a shift from the sharp words the two traded earlier. During the midterm campaign, El-Sayed frequently criticized and mocked Trump, while Trump used Islamophobic insults directed at El-Sayed.

Trump has referred to El-Sayed as a “very smart guy” and confirmed he agreed to meet the senator-elect about the proposal. The concept appeared to line up with Trump’s known interest in projects that carry his name and feature gold.

Many Republicans have reacted with surprise to the idea of the talks. The party has long described universal healthcare approaches as a form of socialism. Utah Sen. Mike Lee responded on X to news of the meeting by posting “Oh hell no.” Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said people who claim the plan will lower costs are “too dumb to live.”

Since the midterms, Trump has taken different positions on working with Democrats. He has pledged to veto bills from the opposing party while also saying he was open to discussions about possible cooperation with the White House.

Trump voiced support for universal healthcare as far back as 1999. While in office, however, he has backed more traditional Republican healthcare policies. Moving forward with talks involving El-Sayed could draw strong pushback from Republicans.

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