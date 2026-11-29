A New York City woman says her landlord began pushing her to leave a rent-stabilized apartment she has held for 13 years. Sarah Pribis shared the claims in a TikTok video, and said she was retelling the story from the beginning for context.

Pribis stated she started hosting a show in Connecticut in 2021 but kept the apartment because giving it up did not make sense. She claimed the landlord began texting messages that appeared aimed at proving she had moved out, even after she told him she had not. “If I was moving out, I would tell you,” she wrote in one reply shown on screen, adding that she was aware of the rules and would not want to put her lease at risk.

She said the messages continued, with the landlord suggesting she might later rent a nicer apartment and claiming other tenants had reported she was gone. Pribis responded in the video that she had to say repeatedly that she still lived there with her roommate, that all her belongings remained, and that she was not planning to move.

Screenshots of texts about occupancy and winter temperatures appear throughout the video

One screenshot shows the landlord asking, “Did you move out of the apartment?” and writing that someone told him she had moved away. Pribis replied that she had not moved out and was on a work assignment. In another exchange, he asked whether her work there was temporary; after she said it was and that an office was opening in New York City, he wrote, “Maybe then you can rent a nicer apartment lol.”

Further messages display him checking in and stating that someone in the building had told him again that she moved away. She answered that she was definitely not moving. Pribis explained in the video that these exchanges happened over and over.

Turning to the heat, she said that every single winter the landlord would “play games with the heat.” She noted that landlords are legally required to heat buildings once outdoor temperatures drop below a certain level and that laws set minimum indoor temperatures. A screenshot shows her texting that the heat was not on, along with a photo of a thermometer reading roughly 55 degrees Fahrenheit; the landlord replied that he had turned it on.

Another message from him reads, “Your the only one in the building that is Complaining.” Pribis replied that she had talked to the neighbors, that they were cold too, and that one of them may have called 311. She claimed his statement was not accurate because other residents were also complaining.

A later screenshot shows him writing that the tenants “know that they are paying really really cheap rent so they don’t think it’s right to Complain every second day.” She answered that it is not right for tenants to live below the legal temperature. He responded, “It’s just called Being a nice person.” Pribis described the exchanges as gaslighting and manipulation.

She said he told her to run a space heater full-time, which she called incredibly dangerous because such heaters have caused fires in New York City. Screenshots include a table of space-heater electricity costs and a message in which he wrote, “I know my father Offered you some money a while back if you moved.” Pribis stated that the father had offered her $10,000 to move out and noted that she had previously dealt with the father, calling the current landlord a nepo landlord.

She explained she stayed because “you can’t just find a good 2-bedroom apartment for $2,500 in New York City.” Pribis said there is far more to the story and that she would share additional details and the current status in a follow-up. Affordable rents like hers are hard to come by, and another tenant has shared a below-market Brooklyn rent story of her own.

Viewers responded with a range of reactions. One commenter questioned why the landlord controls the heating and asked whether that is an American thing, writing, “Why does your landlord control the heating??? W*F?! is this an American thing?!” Another offered practical advice: “Pro Tip, stop communicating with your landlord like this and go straight to 311.” A third urged her not to leave, stating, “Dont ever move away!!! He was to buy you out $$$$$.”

One viewer suggested the arrangement made sense given the rent, writing, “Sounds like you were living in Connecticut but keeping your nyc apartment cause the rent was amazing.” A different commenter pushed back on the tenant’s side of the story, writing, “Geez I hate entitled tenants like this.”

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