Woman says her neighbor mentioned ‘a board in your yard with some nails,’ then her family found out it was a boobytrap where their kids play

Brighton Peachey (brightonpeachy), a former search and rescue worker, makes content for both Instagram and TikTok to show her viewers how to safely engage with the outdoors. Recently, however, she took to her Instagram in shock after finding a boobytrap in her forested backyard after living on the Washington property for over a year. In her video, she told her viewers, “We just found a freaking gnarly boobytrap in our yard. Like, actually crazy.”

She and her husband, Michael, pointed out an almost invisible black wire he tripped over while walking on the property. It’s tied to a tree, about half a foot off the ground. She said that as he was looking at the wire, their son “started screaming because he stepped on something. Luckily, no one tripped.” A few feet from the wire, she pointed out a slightly darker patch and, from under the leaves, picked up a plank covered in rows of nails, with their pointy ends facing up.

Peachey and Michael point out that it is just the right distance away for someone to fall face-first into the nails. In the caption, Peachey shared that a neighbor told them a few weeks ago, “Oh, there’s a board in your yard with some nails.” She said they believed he meant remnants of construction material and claimed, “He didn’t mention it was an actual boobytrap!” Peachey noted that her dogs and kids always run around the yard and could have gotten hurt and needed to know, “Are we just overreacting?”

Peachey told her viewers that the neighbor set the trap before they moved in because “he had people trespassing on his property & stealing from him.” She added, “The thieves would cut through our yard to get to his.” She also shared that her youngest got a nail in his hand but wasn’t badly injured because he only hit the edge. She told her viewers, “We are upset because we’ve lived here over a year and we’re not warned about it.”

Peachey’s viewers were shocked, with one user admitting, “My blood would be boiling right now. Are you on good terms with the neighbor? Might be a good time to have a convo.” Others believed that Peachey and her husband were “underreacting,” noting that the neighbor clearly knew the plank was there. However, some viewers were worried the neighbor might behave negatively if they confronted him, since he was comfortable with setting traps in the first place.

Setting boobytraps is highly illegal in the United States. According to US Legal, a boobytrap is defined as any concealed or camouflaged device designed to cause bodily injury when triggered by an unsuspecting person. This includes sharpened stakes, nails, spikes, and tripwires. Even if a person sets a trap to protect their property from intruders or burglars, they remain liable for any resulting injury or death.

Cornell Law notes that boobytraps are punishable under 21 U.S. Code Section 841. The statute notes that those who assemble or maintain such traps face severe penalties, including up to 10 years in prison for a first offense. While the law often links these traps to drug-related activities, the general legal consensus remains firm: creating devices intended to harm others on your own property is a serious violation that carries significant criminal consequences.

Viewers suggested that it was time for Peachey to clear her yard, and one user had a suggestion which got a lot of upvotes. They wrote, “Time for a metal detector adventure with the kids.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Peachey’s neighbor’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from her Instagram post/video.

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