Dog was left inside a car in 85-degree California heat, then a woman started filming when the owner arrived: ‘Mind your business’

A California woman confronted a man for leaving his dog in the car in significant heat. The woman claimed that, at 85 degrees Fahrenheit, the dog was in the car for 10 minutes from the time she first noticed it. Later, the dog’s owner arrived with “4 grocery bags,” suggesting he had been out shopping. During the confrontation, he stated that the dog had been left in the car for less time than the woman claimed and asked her to mind her business.

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According to The Nerd Stash, this woman posted the video on the subreddit r/PublicFreakout, in which she can be heard speaking to a man who appears to be the dog’s owner. She tells him that she has called the authorities about their dog, which she claimed was left in the car for 10 minutes in the California heat. The man seemed angry at the woman and appeared to ask her to mind her business. He then closed the door in front of her, started the car, and left.

The woman started the discussion, saying, “Hey, just wanted to let you guys know that I called about your dog just so you guys know.” The man replied, “What for what about, we have been away for just 5 minutes.” The woman then stated, “Well, I have been here for ten minutes now,” and as she spoke, the man then intervened, saying, “What you expect us to do b****, mind your f****** business.”

Viewers shared their opinions on the confrontation

As the video gained traction, viewers poured in their opinions, with several siding with the woman for speaking for animal safety, while others seemed unenthusiastic about her recording. One of them wrote, “Let the cops do it, unless you want to take unpaid time off work to go to court to explain why you couldn’t wait for the cops to show up.” Another one stated, “There is zero reason to create that confrontation whatsoever. Call a cop. Great. No reason to go at that person and create that interaction.”

Similarly, others appreciated her for taking a stand, “You done the right thing; ignore anyone who says otherwise. That response from the owner was completely expected: an easily wounded ego that can’t cope with someone checking them.” While another one added, “For their punishment, they should be forced to sit in the conditions they put their dog in while wearing a fur suit for the duration they left the dogs and losing ownership of the dogs.”

In the end, the woman also left a message on her Reddit post’s description, “I’m sharing to remind people to NOT leave your animals in the car on a hot day. Please research how hot it gets in your car at all different temps. At 85°F outside, inside the car can be 85°F-104°F for 5-10 minutes. Also sharing because I hope if anyone sees an animal in a hot car, that they please call the authorities.”

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